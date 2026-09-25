‘BrahMos Missiles Give Pakistan Sleepless Nights’: Amit Shah At UP Trade Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah highlighted UP's growing defence manufacturing, mentioning BrahMos missiles.

He cited India's economic growth, boosted exports, and job creation.

Shah credited improved law-and-order for attracting UP investments.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities, saying BrahMos missiles being manufactured in the state were giving Pakistan “sleepless nights”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Shah Highlights UP’s Defence Manufacturing Push

The six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor are located in Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur.

#WATCH | Greater Noida: Addressing the UP International Trade Show 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Those with a jaundiced view cannot bear to see India's progress. Under PM Modi's leadership, we have signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ma y countries... these… pic.twitter.com/U79di4ECSt — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

"Those with a jaundiced view cannot bear to see India's progress. Under PM Modi's leadership, we have signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ma y countries... these agreements have exponentially boosted our industries' export potential, and we have sustained our growth despite facing various adversities... Investments for manufacturing defence equipment are flowing into all six nodes of the Defence Corridor, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, and Kanpur. This has fostered the development of defence products not just in Uttar Pradesh, but across the entire country... Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos facility in Lucknow.

He also cited AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Amethi as another example of the state’s expanding defence production.

Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike," he said.

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BrahMos Facility In Lucknow

The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow was inaugurated in May 2025 as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

The facility undertakes the assembly, integration and testing of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of missiles manufactured at the facility was flagged off in October 2025.

The facility was established with an investment of around Rs 300 crore across nearly 200 acres. It is aimed at strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing while creating an ecosystem of ancillary industries and skilled employment.

Shah Hails India’s Economic Growth

Shah also spoke about India’s economic performance amid global challenges, crediting the government’s economic and trade policies for expanding export opportunities.

He said India had signed Free Trade Agreements with several countries and claimed the agreements had boosted the export potential of Indian industries.

“These agreements have exponentially boosted our industries' export potential, and we have sustained our growth despite facing various adversities,” Shah said.

He added that investments in the Defence Industrial Corridor were helping develop defence products not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country.

ODOP Initiative And Employment

The Home Minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, saying it was creating employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

He said young people earlier had to leave Uttar Pradesh in search of jobs, while the growth of local industries was creating more employment opportunities closer to home.

Shah Credits Law And Order For Investment Climate

Shah also credited the Uttar Pradesh government’s law-and-order measures with creating a more conducive environment for investment.

“There was a time when the mafia ruled UP. In 2017, the BJP formed the government here, with Yogi Adityanath assuming the role of CM. The Yogi government has successfully eliminated the mafia across the state, and this has created a conducive atmosphere for investment,” he said.

Shah also attributed policy continuity at the Centre to political stability, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had maintained consistency in implementing policies.

He said policy experience had helped the government refine existing measures and introduce new ones, contributing to India’s manufacturing growth.

UP International Trade Show 2026

Shah said a stable law-and-order environment was an important condition for attracting investment.

The remarks came as Uttar Pradesh seeks to strengthen its position as a manufacturing, investment and export hub.

The UP International Trade Show 2026 is being held from September 25 to 29 and brings together manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups, investors and international buyers.

According to ANI, organisers expect more than 2,400 exhibitors and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries to participate in the event.