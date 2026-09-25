The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on a woman’s plea alleging that CJP leaders circulated a morphed image of her alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, following which she allegedly received threats, Live Law reported.

Justice Girish Kathpalia issued notices to CJP leaders Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh while directing the Delhi Police to ensure the woman’s protection.

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Court Directs Police To Protect Woman

The court directed the woman to disclose her exact residential address only to the investigating officer, who would then share it with the jurisdictional SHO along with a copy of the court order.

The SHO was directed to ensure “complete police protection” for the woman in all possible and practical ways. The court also ordered the police to file a status report within one week detailing the action taken in the case.

The court directed the Registry to redact the allegedly objectionable web links from the petition and its annexures. However, the woman was asked to provide the investigating agency with the relevant pictures and videos in electronic form, along with the web links.

Meta Asked To Remove 'Objectionable Content'

The court also issued notice to Meta Platforms and directed it to remove access to the allegedly objectionable content from the social media platforms managed by it within 24 hours.

The court observed that the woman would have the right to seek compensation from the organisers of the demonstration and clarified that filing the petition would not prevent her from seeking any other relief available under law.

The court, however, noted that the issue of content takedown would ordinarily fall before the bench dealing with civil jurisdiction. It said the immediate concern was ensuring the woman’s safety.

Woman Alleges Deepfake, Threats

According to the petition, unknown persons allegedly morphed the woman’s photographs in an obscene manner and created images depicting her alongside the Prime Minister without her consent.

Her counsel, advocate Umesh Sharma, alleged that the images were displayed on banners during a CJP demonstration and circulated on social media with obscene and derogatory slogans.

The petition alleged that the CJP leaders had carried out a “coordinated cyber-assault” and used AI-based face-swapping technology to place the woman’s face on a “highly vulgar and compromising image” alongside Modi.

It further alleged that physical banners featuring the morphed image were displayed during the demonstration and that videos were uploaded on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Plea Claims Content Uploaded On Pornographic Websites

The woman has also alleged that her morphed images were uploaded and distributed on pornographic websites without her consent.

The plea claimed that despite an FIR being registered, authorities had not issued takedown directions, leaving the alleged deepfake content available online.

The woman has alleged that she has faced continuous intimidation, rape threats and severe mental trauma as a result of the online content.

Court Seeks Police Status Report

The Delhi Police told the court that an FIR had been registered the previous day and assured that action would be taken expeditiously.

“Prima facie I find force in this argument of learned counsel for Petitioner,” the court said while accepting the police’s response.

The petition seeks directions to the authorities to trace, block and remove the alleged morphed images and deepfake content from social media platforms and other websites.

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The court's directions on Friday primarily concerned the woman's immediate protection and the police investigation.