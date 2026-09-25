The CJP is protesting the alleged deletion of over 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls through the Election Commission's SIR exercise. They claim this action by CEC Gyanesh Kumar threatens India's democracy.
CJP Threatens Nationwide Protest From October 2 If Gyanesh Kumar Doesn’t Resign By Saturday
The Cockroach Janta Party is all set to launch the nationwide protest from October 2 if the CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign by Saturday. This remark came after the Indian Express Report.
- CJP demands CEC Kumar's resignation, threatening Oct 2 protests.
- Party alleges voter roll revision deleted 13 crore names.
- Report cited 13 crore deletions; EC commissioners raised objections.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has threatened to launch nationwide protests from October 2 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday, with the agitation set to begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued the ultimatum at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, alleging that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has resulted in the deletion of crores of names from draft electoral rolls.
“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Dipke said.
If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2026
This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy.
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said October 2 was an appropriate date for the group to launch its campaign. “This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy,” Dipke said.
CJP Targets Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR
Dipke launched a sharp attack on Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the CEC's actions posed a threat to India's electoral process and demanded his immediate resignation.
“A report concerning the Election Commission that surfaced yesterday proves that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is the country's biggest traitor,” Dipke said, while also accusing him of being “anti-national” and alleging that the government was deciding who gets to vote and who does not.
The remarks came after an Indian Express investigation reported that the SIR exercise had struck more than 13 crore names off draft voter rolls across 30 states and Union Territories.
The investigation also reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months on several issues linked to electoral-roll procedures, including Form 6, access to electoral-roll databases and the deletion and restoration of voter names.
The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions that decisions taken during the SIR exercise lacked the approval of all three Election Commissioners. It has maintained that differences of opinion are part of the decision-making process and that final SIR decisions were taken unanimously.
Dipke Questions '13 Crore' Voter Deletions
Dipke linked the reported number of names removed from draft rolls to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, questioning whether such deletions could influence electoral outcomes.
“In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the margin between the opposition and the ruling party (NDA) was just 2%. Deleting 13 crore votes is equivalent to deleting roughly 13% to 14% of the total votes,” he said.
Dipke questioned whether the deletions were intended to benefit the ruling establishment and asked why such a large number of names had been removed.
He also alleged that voter-roll changes had affected constituencies of several prominent opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal.
However, these constituency-specific allegations were made by Dipke and were not established by the Indian Express investigation cited in the report.
The investigation found that in 49 constituencies, the number of SIR deletions exceeded the victory margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Of these, 26 were won by the BJP and 21 by the Trinamool Congress.
CJP Says Protest Is Not About Any Party
Dipke said the CJP's opposition was not aimed at supporting any particular opposition party but was about the electoral process and voter participation.
“Now, we have no particular affinity for the opposition or any specific party. But in a democracy, if you wipe out the entire opposition, can it still be called a democracy? Is it a free and fair election?” he said.
The CJP's proposed protests come amid continuing scrutiny of the SIR exercise and reported differences within the Election Commission over aspects of the electoral-roll revision process.
The Election Commission has maintained that the SIR decisions were approved by all three commissioners and has rejected suggestions of a breakdown in its decision-making process.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the CJP protesting?
What is the CJP's main demand?
The CJP demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. They accuse him of being a
When and where will the CJP's protests begin?
The CJP plans to launch nationwide protests from October 2, starting in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti. If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday, the agitation will spread to other cities.
What did the Indian Express investigation find regarding voter rolls?
The investigation reported that the SIR exercise removed over 13 crore names from draft voter rolls across 30 states and UTs. It also noted that two Election Commissioners had raised objections.