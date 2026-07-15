Pakistan Scrambles To Contain PoK Protests, Muzaffarabad March Deferred To July 21

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoK faces widespread protests over inflation, services, political rights.

Protesters seek better governance, reject unverified merger claims with India.

Election tensions rise; India reiterates PoK's integral status.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has once again come under the spotlight as protests continue across several parts of the region. Demonstrations have been underway for weeks, with people taking to the streets over issues including inflation, unemployment, power outages, governance and political rights. Protesters have also raised slogans against the Pakistani government and security forces in several places, while reports of violence and clashes have emerged during the agitation.

At the same time, social media has linked the protests to claims that PoK is seeking to merge with India or is "about to return to India". However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Why Are Protests Taking Place?

Protests have been reported from Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and other parts of PoK.

The demonstrations initially centred on inflation, the power crisis and demands for employment, education and basic public services. Over time, the movement broadened, with protesters also questioning the policies and administrative system of the Pakistani government.

Clashes were reported between protesters and security forces at several locations. Local organisations have alleged that force was used to suppress the protests, while Pakistan has maintained that the situation concerns law and order.

What Are The Protesters Demanding?

The key demands raised by protesters include:

Control of inflation

An end to frequent power cuts

Better education and healthcare facilities

More employment opportunities

Stronger political rights and representation

Release of people arrested during the protests

Several local organisations, including the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), have said these demands have remained unaddressed for a long time.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Rangers Loot Mosque, Snatch Quran During Protests In PoJK

Election Protests Add To Tensions

The protests have also intensified ahead of the July 27 elections.

Some organisations have alleged that reserved seats and the limited participation of local people in the political process are inadequate. As a result, calls have been made to boycott the elections.

During this period, election campaigns of some political parties have also faced opposition, leading to tense situations in several areas.

Is The Movement About Independence?

Videos from the protests have shown anti-Pakistan slogans and demands for independence in some instances. However, it would be inaccurate to describe the entire movement as being centred on a single demand.

Different groups are pursuing different objectives. While some organisations are seeking administrative reforms, others are demanding greater political rights, and some have called for separation from Pakistan.

In this context, describing the entire movement as a demand for a merger with India cannot be considered factually correct.

India's Position

India has consistently maintained that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is an integral part of India.

Several senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, have publicly reiterated that PoK is part of India and will remain so. India has also repeatedly raised concerns over the alleged use of force against protesters and human rights violations in the region.

Why The Protests Matter For Pakistan

The continuing unrest presents a challenge for Pakistan as PoK has long witnessed political and economic discontent.

The economic crisis, rising inflation, the energy shortage and dissatisfaction with the administrative system have contributed to growing public anger.

While the protests reflect deepening discontent in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, claims that the entire region is about to merge with India or will soon be handed over to India are not supported by available and verifiable facts. At present, the movement remains centred on political, economic and administrative issues, and its future direction remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: PoK Protesters Call Region 'Occupied Territory' Ahead Of Muzaffarabad March