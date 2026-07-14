Best Phones Under Rs 5,000 (July 2026): From HMD Touch To JioPhone Prima 2, Top Budget Picks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Budget phones under Rs 5,000 now offer UPI, video calls, Wi-Fi.

HMD Touch provides smartphone conveniences; Nokia 235 blends classic, modern features.

JioPhone Prima 2 prioritizes entertainment; Lava A2 Smart is highly affordable.

Nokia 105 offers basic functionality, ideal for simplicity and backup.

Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: Buying a phone under Rs 5,000 no longer means settling for a device that can only make calls and send texts. The latest crop of feature phones now brings UPI payments, video calling, YouTube access, cloud apps and even Wi-Fi connectivity. Whether you need a dependable secondary phone, a digital detox device or an affordable handset for parents and grandparents, there are plenty of capable options available in India right now.

Among the standout choices are devices from HMD, Nokia, Jio and Lava, each offering a different take on what a modern feature phone can be.

HMD Touch: The Closest Thing To A Smartphone Under Rs 5,000

Price: Rs 3,999

The HMD Touch is designed for users who want smartphone-like conveniences without the complexity of Android. It supports video calling through Xpress Chat, which works across Android and iPhone devices, making it easier to stay connected with friends and family.

The phone also includes Wi-Fi, hotspot functionality, USB-C charging and cloud-based apps for content access. These additions make it one of the most feature-rich devices in this segment. If your priority is connectivity and communication rather than social media apps, the HMD Touch is arguably the most modern option available today.

Nokia 235 4G: A Classic Feature Phone With Modern Upgrades

Price: Rs 3,999

The Nokia 235 4G combines a familiar keypad design with features that fit today's needs. It sports a larger 2.8-inch display, a rear camera, Bluetooth connectivity and USB Type-C charging. Built-in UPI support allows users to make digital payments directly from the device.

Another highlight is access to cloud-based services, including video calling through Xpress Chat. For users who want a reliable Nokia handset with a few modern conveniences, the Nokia 235 remains one of the strongest all-rounders in the category.

JioPhone Prima 2: The Entertainment-Focused Budget Phone

Price: Rs 2,799

The JioPhone Prima 2 is aimed at users who consume a lot of content. Despite its keypad form factor, it comes with access to YouTube, JioTV, JioHotstar and JioSaavn, turning it into a compact entertainment hub. It also supports video calling and UPI payments through JioPay.

A 2,000mAh battery helps it last comfortably through daily use, while 4G connectivity ensures access to online services. The biggest caveat is that it works within the Jio ecosystem, but for existing Jio users, that may not be a major drawback.

Lava A2 Smart: Affordable And Surprisingly Practical

Price: Rs 1,198

The Lava A2 Smart proves that even phones close to the Rs 1,000 mark can offer useful modern features. It includes built-in UPI payments, Bluetooth support, a camera and a 2.4-inch display that keeps everyday tasks simple and accessible.

The 1,200mAh battery is designed to handle extended usage, while support for multiple regional languages broadens its appeal. For buyers looking for the lowest possible price without sacrificing essentials like digital payments, the Lava A2 Smart is difficult to ignore.

Nokia 105: The No-Nonsense Choice

Price: Rs 1,300

For users who want maximum simplicity, the Nokia 105 continues to be a dependable option. It focuses on core functionality, offering strong battery life, durable construction and built-in UPI support. The device is ideal for users who need a backup phone or a handset dedicated to calling and payments.

While it lacks the advanced connectivity features of newer rivals, the Nokia 105 remains one of the most trusted names in the entry-level segment thanks to its straightforward experience and long-lasting battery performance.

In 2026, the best phone under Rs 5,000 depends largely on what you need. The HMD Touch is the closest to a smartphone experience, the Nokia 235 4G strikes the best balance between modern features and simplicity, the JioPhone Prima 2 caters to entertainment lovers, while the Lava A2 Smart and Nokia 105 continue to deliver strong value for budget-conscious buyers.