Will OnePlus Walk Out Of India Amid Oppo Overhaul? What US, Europe Exit Signals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OnePlus reportedly exiting US and European markets soon.

Oppo's restructuring driven by demand, costs, geopolitics, competition.

Oppo's wider restructuring affects Realme; India's future uncertain.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to wind down its business in the United States and Europe as parent company Oppo undertakes a major restructuring of its smartphone operations. The development could mark a significant turning point for a brand that built its reputation by offering premium smartphone features at comparatively affordable prices.

According to a Bloomberg report by Chris Welch and Mark Gurman, the withdrawal process could start as early as this week. The move comes as Oppo faces multiple business challenges, including slowing smartphone demand, rising operational costs and increasing geopolitical scrutiny in several international markets.

Oppo's Global Smartphone Strategy Undergoes Major Reset

The reported exit from the US and European markets is part of a broader effort by Oppo to streamline its smartphone business. The restructuring is not limited to OnePlus. Sister brand Realme is also expected to withdraw from the Chinese market, indicating a wider realignment of Oppo's priorities across regions.

Industry observers believe the decision reflects the growing pressure smartphone makers are facing as profitability becomes harder to maintain in a highly competitive market.

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Multiple Challenges Behind The Decision

The reported pullback appears to be the result of several factors rather than a single issue. Bloomberg reported that Oppo has been dealing with financial strain across its smartphone business due to weaker demand in overseas markets, including the US, Europe and India.

The company has also faced increasing challenges linked to geopolitical tensions surrounding Chinese technology firms, particularly in the American market. In addition, Oppo is dealing with a trade secrets lawsuit filed by Apple, adding further uncertainty to its international operations.

At the same time, rising component costs have put pressure on smartphone manufacturers worldwide, making it more difficult to sustain growth across multiple regions.

OnePlus emerged as a disruptive force in the smartphone industry more than a decade ago. The brand gained popularity by offering flagship-level specifications, premium displays and fast-charging technologies at prices lower than many established rivals.

Its strategy helped it cultivate a dedicated user base, especially in markets such as India, where consumers embraced the brand's value-for-money proposition.

However, competition intensified over the years. Apple and Samsung continued to strengthen their positions in the premium segment, while companies such as Google and Motorola expanded their presence in key markets where OnePlus once enjoyed strong momentum.

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What Happens To OnePlus In India?

While OnePlus is expected to continue operating in China for now, Bloomberg reported that the international retrenchment could eventually extend to India and other markets in 2027.

India remains one of OnePlus' most important markets, largely driven by the success of its Nord smartphone lineup. However, Bloomberg cited IDC data showing smartphone shipments in China declined 4.3 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter. Rising component costs have reportedly affected manufacturers, with OnePlus' Nord series among the product lines facing supply-related pressures.

Meanwhile, Oppo is expected to focus more heavily on Central Europe, while Realme may prioritise Nordic countries including Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland, where the brand has seen relatively stronger performance.

The reported restructuring highlights a wider shift across the smartphone industry, with companies increasingly concentrating on regions that offer stronger profitability rather than pursuing aggressive global expansion.