OPINION | GTA 6 Vice City Pack Is Basically P**n For Someone Like Me

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6's Vintage Vice City pack features retro cosmetics.

Pack effectively captures Vice City's 1980s atmosphere and feel.

The outfits draw inspiration from iconic 1980s pop culture.

GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack: Fan service has often been a tricky concept in modern gaming. Developers usually throw in a familiar character, an old reference or a nostalgic callback and expect players to applaud. Sometimes it works. Many times it feels forced. That's where Rockstar Games' Vintage Vice City Pack for GTA 6 stands out. On paper, it isn't particularly revolutionary. The pack includes retro-themed vehicles, outfits, hairstyles and weapon skins inspired by Tommy Vercetti's iconic look. None of it changes gameplay. None of it unlocks exclusive story content. Yet somehow, it feels far more exciting than many expensive collector's edition bonuses.

Rockstar Understands Why Fans Love Vice City

The reason this pack works is because Rockstar appears to understand what players actually remember about GTA Vice City.

People don't look back fondly on the 2002 hit because of a single mission or a specific weapon. They remember the atmosphere. The neon lights, the vibrant colours, the retro music, and the feeling of stepping into an exaggerated version of 1980s pop culture. The Vintage Vice City Pack captures that perfectly.

Take the cosmetics, for example. Jason's suit and hairstyle appear to be inspired by the iconic 1980s TV series Miami Vice, particularly the look of co-lead Sonny Crockett, played by Don Johnson. Lucia's sequin dress and hairstyle, meanwhile, have sparked fan speculation that they pay tribute to Gina Montana from Scarface, another cultural touchstone that influenced GTA Vice City.

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Instead of stuffing the pack with unnecessary extras, Rockstar has focused on details that instantly trigger nostalgia. The retro-inspired outfits and vintage vehicles aren't there to provide gameplay advantages. They're there to remind players why Vice City remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

Then there's the Tommy Vercetti connection. By directly name-dropping him while revealing the Vice City-inspired weapon skins, Rockstar adds another subtle nod to the game's legacy. It's a small touch, but one that hits all the right nostalgia buttons for longtime fans.

Nostalgia Without Feeling Cheap

What makes the pack particularly effective is that it doesn't feel like a desperate attempt to cash in on nostalgia.

GTA 6 is already returning to Vice City. Rockstar Games could easily have relied solely on that fact. Instead, the studio has added a collection of callbacks that complement the experience rather than dominate it.

That's an important distinction. The best fan service doesn't constantly tell players to remember the past. It simply gives them a reason to smile when they stumble across something familiar.

The Vintage Vice City Pack does exactly that. It isn't the biggest bonus Rockstar could have offered, nor is it the most valuable in terms of gameplay. But for players who grew up cruising through Vice City's neon streets, it might just be the most meaningful, and that's what fan service done right looks like.