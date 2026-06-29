This 3-Minute Phone Game Might Be Able To Tell If You're Depressed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYU researchers developed a phone game for depression screening.

Game tests anhedonia by observing apple-picking abandonment patterns.

Depressed players abandon trees sooner, reflecting difficulty resetting expectations.

Researchers seek FDA clearance for official diagnostic tool approval.

A new phone game might be able to tell you something a 14-hour gaming binge and a missed shower usually take longer to reveal: whether you're depressed. Researchers at NYU Langone Health have developed a quick, science-backed game that claims to detect depressive symptoms in about three minutes flat.

The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggest the test could become a fast, low-cost way to flag depression early, no lengthy questionnaires or clinical sessions required, just a simple game on your phone.

What Does The Depression Detecting Game Actually Test?

The game zeroes in on anhedonia, one of the key symptoms of depressive disorder. It refers to the inability to feel pleasure from things that would normally bring joy, such as hobbies or food.

According to the researchers, nearly 70% of people with depression experience this symptom, often linked to a shifting mental benchmark known as a "reference point," which is the brain's evolving sense of what counts as rewarding.

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In the game, players pick apples from trees that produce fewer apples over time. The challenge lies in deciding when to stay or move to a new tree. Healthy participants typically stuck around until yields dropped to four or five apples.

Depressed participants, on the other hand, gave up much earlier, sometimes leaving trees that still had eight apples left. The pattern was clear: the more depressed a person was, the sooner they abandoned a tree. (Source: Gizmodo)

Why Could This Simple Game Become A Diagnostic Tool?

Researchers believe the game works because depressed individuals struggle to reset their expectations after positive experiences.

Their brains seem to stay locked into anticipating disappointment, even when things are going well. That pattern, researchers say, makes the apple-picking task a surprisingly effective, repeatable, and inexpensive way to screen for depression.

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The research team has already applied for FDA clearance to use the game as an official diagnostic tool. If approved, it could offer a faster alternative to traditional depression screenings, something that's easy to access and doesn't rely on self-reporting alone.