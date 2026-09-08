Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poco X8 features 9,000mAh battery, 67W fast charger included.

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

Durability includes multiple IP ratings, Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Four years Android updates, six years security patches offered.

Poco X8 Review: Smartphone launches have become increasingly predictable. Bigger camera sensors, more AI, another processor with a number attached to it, and enough marketing terminology to make a simple phone sound like a spaceship. Poco, however, appears to have remembered something rather important: people still need their phones to stay alive.

The Poco X8 arrives with a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, 67W HyperCharge, a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Mobile Platform. It also gets IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

In other words, Poco has thrown a lot of numbers at the wall. Naturally, ABP Live's excitable AI review bot GennieGPT has already declared this the greatest smartphone ever invented. Let's see how many of those numbers actually matter.

ALSO READ: Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Review: Poco Trades Hype For Substance, And It Works

Poco X8 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Massive 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery

67W charging with charger included

Large 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 should handle everyday workloads comfortably

What Doesn’t:

The sheer size won't appeal to everyone

2MP depth camera feels like a specification-padding exercise

The Rs 29,999 price puts it in a fairly competitive segment

9,000mAh Of 'Please Stop Asking For My Charger'

✨ GennieGPT: 9,000mAh! NINE THOUSAND! Your phone could probably survive an entire week! No more battery anxiety! No more chargers! No more suffering!

Shayak: 9,000mAh is a ridiculous amount of battery for a phone. Poco is using a Silicon-Carbon battery here, which allows the company to pack significantly more energy into the device without turning it into something resembling a power bank with a screen attached.

For people who travel frequently, use navigation heavily, stream content for hours or simply hate watching the battery percentage drop faster than their bank balance, this is genuinely useful. The 67W HyperCharge support also means you're not necessarily waiting forever to replenish that enormous cell.

And yes, Poco includes the 67W charger in the box. I was told that this bit won't change anytime soon. I truly appreciate this.

✨ GennieGPT: So basically, you can forget about charging!

Shayak: A huge battery doesn't magically eliminate charging. What it does is move charging from something you worry about every evening to something you worry about considerably less often. And frankly, that's the sort of “innovation” I can get behind.

A Cinema In Your Pocket, Apparently

✨ GennieGPT: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED! 120Hz! 3,500 nits! 12-bit colour! This is basically IMAX!

Shayak: Yes, Gennie. And your pocket is apparently now an IMAX theatre. Still, this is one of the more interesting parts of the Poco X8. The 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel gives you a large canvas for streaming, gaming, browsing and basically everything else we use smartphones for these days.

The 120Hz refresh rate should keep scrolling and animations smooth, while the claimed 3,500-nit peak brightness is particularly interesting for outdoor visibility. The 12-bit colour depth and DCI-P3 gamut also sound lovely on paper.

But let's not pretend you're going to sit there counting 68 billion colours while watching Instagram Reels. What actually matters is that this is a large, high-resolution AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate. For consuming content, that's a pretty compelling combination.

✨ GennieGPT: And TÜV Triple Eye Protection! Your eyes will thank you!

Shayak: Your eyes may thank you. Your sleep schedule probably won't. The eye-protection certifications are welcome, particularly if you're the sort of person who uses a phone until 2:47 am despite having work at 9 am.

But no display certification can save you from your own terrible decisions.

Snapdragon 6s Gen 4: Gennie Has Entered Gaming Mode

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4! 4nm process! 2.4GHz! Up to 8GB RAM! This is a gaming powerhouse!

Shayak: And there it is. The moment GennieGPT sees the word “Snapdragon”, it starts imagining itself winning an esports championship.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is designed more for everyday performance than extreme gaming. With CPU speeds of up to 2.4GHz and up to 8GB RAM, it should be perfectly comfortable handling the usual combination of WhatsApp, Chrome, Instagram, YouTube, maps and work apps.

That's actually where the X8 makes the most sense.

This isn't necessarily a phone designed to impress you with benchmark numbers. It's designed to keep up with a busy day without constantly asking you to close applications. And with a 9,000mAh battery sitting underneath, there's plenty of endurance to back that usage.

✨ GennieGPT: So gaming is smooth!

Shayak: Probably, within reason. If you're playing casual games, absolutely. If you're expecting flagship-class performance with every graphical setting pushed to the ceiling, perhaps lower your expectations before your frame rate lowers them for you.

Cameras: 50MP Does Not Automatically Mean DSLR

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP main camera with OIS! f/1.8 aperture! Portrait Mode! HDR! Ultra HD! Pro Mode! This camera has EVERYTHING!

Shayak: Except, apparently, the ability to count past one useful camera. The Poco X8 gets a 50MP main camera with OIS, an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens. That's the camera that actually matters here. OIS should help with stabilisation and low-light shooting, while the relatively wide aperture should help the sensor capture more light. But then there's the 2MP depth camera.

✨ GennieGPT: Two cameras! Double the cameras! Twice the photography!

Shayak: That's not how camera maths works. A 2MP depth sensor isn't going to suddenly transform the X8 into a photography flagship. It's primarily there to assist with depth information for portrait effects. I'd much rather see Poco put more of its effort into the primary camera's processing than use another sensor to make the camera module look busier.

The 16MP selfie camera should handle everyday selfies and video calls, while features such as Live Moments, Portrait Mode and AI Beautify round out the package. On paper, at least, this looks like a competent everyday camera system, rather than a camera-first phone.

And that's perfectly fine.

Built Like It Has Somewhere To Be

✨ GennieGPT: Gorilla Glass Victus 2! IP66! IP68! IP69! IP69K! Five-Star SGS certification! This phone is indestructible!

Shayak: Please don't test that theory by throwing it off a building. But Poco has gone unusually hard on durability. The combination of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and multiple IP ratings is reassuring for a phone that is likely to be used outdoors, during travel and in less-than-perfect conditions.

IP68 and IP69 protection already cover a lot of real-world scenarios. Seeing IP69K in the specifications is certainly not something you encounter on every smartphone.

Still, these ratings don't mean “invincible”. They mean the phone has been designed to withstand specific levels of dust and water exposure under defined testing conditions. In other words: rain? Fine. Swimming pool stunt? You will have to get its big brother Poco X8 Power then.

HyperOS 3 Finally Gets The Long Game

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 3! Android 16! Personalisation! Ecosystem integration! AI! The future!

Shayak: You were doing so well until “AI”. Software support is actually the more important story here. Poco says the X8 will receive four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. That's increasingly important because a phone isn't really good value if the software becomes ancient before the hardware does.

The X8 launching with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 also gives it a reasonably fresh starting point. Whether HyperOS remains smooth over the long term is something only extended use will tell us. But at least Poco appears to understand that software support is no longer something you can quietly hide in the fine print.

Poco X8 Review: Final Verdict

The Poco X8 is not trying to be the smartphone equivalent of a Swiss Army knife. It has a simpler pitch: Big screen. Big battery. Plenty of durability. Enough performance. And honestly, that's refreshing.

The 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery is easily the star of the show. Add 67W charging, a large 1.5K AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, and you have a phone that appears tailor-made for people who use their smartphones heavily but don't necessarily want to spend flagship money.

The camera setup is less exciting, particularly that 2MP depth sensor, and the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 isn't going to make hardcore gamers abandon their flagship phones. But that's not really the point. At Rs 29,999, the Poco X8 enters a competitive part of the market where battery life and overall usability could make the difference.

Think of it as the smartphone equivalent of showing up to a road trip with a full tank, a massive water bottle and absolutely no intention of finding a charging socket. And honestly, that's a pretty good way to travel.

Should You Buy Poco X8?