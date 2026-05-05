Flipkart Summer Sale: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 16, & Many More Discounts To Check Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flipkart sale starting May 9 features electronics deals.

iPhone 17 models see significant price reductions.

Older iPhone generations also available at discounts.

iPhone 17 Discount:

Flipkart has announced its upcoming summer sale, set to begin on May 9. Subscribers will get early access to deals 24 hours before the sale goes live. The sale covers a wide range of electronics, from smartphones and wearables to laptops and home appliances.

Among the highlights are significant price cuts on several iPhone models, ranging from the budget-friendly iPhone 16e to the premium iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving buyers across price points a chance to pick up Apple's hardware at reduced rates.

What Are The Deals On iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models?

The iPhone 17, which was launched in India in September 2025, is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant. During the sale, it will be available at an effective price of Rs. 71,999. The breakdown of this discount has not been revealed yet, though the final amount is likely inclusive of bank discounts.

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The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, listed at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900 respectively, will be available for as low as Rs. 1,09,900 and Rs. 1,24,900. These prices apply to the 256GB variants, and pricing for higher storage options will vary accordingly.

The iPhone Air, which also launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in September, will be offered at Rs. 95,900 during the sale, down from its usual retail price of Rs. 1,19,900. The iPhone 17e can be picked up for Rs. 60,900, against its launch price of Rs. 64,900.

What Deals Are Available On Older iPhone Models?

Buyers looking at previous-generation models also have options. The iPhone 16 will be available at Rs. 58,900, reduced from its current listing of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Rs. 73,900.

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Apple's discontinued iPhone 15 will be on sale for Rs. 51,900. The iPhone 16e, which launched at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB base model, will be offered at Rs. 55,900 during the sale.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live