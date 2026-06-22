Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Redmi Turbo 5 emphasizes core performance, battery, and durability.

Device boasts exceptional battery life and a vibrant AMOLED display.

Cameras produce surprisingly good photos and robust durability features.

A dependable workhorse, tougher version of the Poco X8 Pro.

Redmi Turbo 5 Review: Xiaomi's latest performance flagship feels remarkably familiar. That's because it shares much of its DNA with the excellent sibling Poco X8 Pro. The difference is that Redmi has taken the same formula, added a larger battery, a tougher chassis, and tuned it for people who treat their phone like a workhorse. Smartphone launches nowadays often feel like watching car manufacturers invent increasingly ridiculous SUVs.

Every phone wants to be the biggest. Every phone wants the brightest screen. Every phone wants to tell you how many AI features it has. The Redmi Turbo 5 skips most of that nonsense.

Instead, Xiaomi has focused on fundamentals: a fast chip, a giant battery, a bright display, reliable cameras, and enough durability certifications to survive the average Indian commuter's backpack. On paper, it looks suspiciously similar to the Poco X8 Pro. After spending time with both phones, I'd say that's largely true. But only largely.

ALSO READ: Poco X8 Pro Review: Poco Trades Hype For Substance, And It Works

Because while the Poco feels like the all-rounder of the family, the Turbo 5 feels like the stronger and fitter sibling who goes to the gym before work and somehow still has energy left for an all-nighter.

As expected, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already declared it the greatest Redmi ever built. Let's see if this human can talk some sense into an LLM tool.

Redmi Turbo 5 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Excellent battery life

Strong everyday performance

Surprisingly good cameras

Bright AMOLED display

Outstanding durability

100W fast charger included in box

What Doesn't:

Night photography still has room to improve

HyperOS remains slightly cluttered

Poco X8 Pro exists at a slightly cheaper price tag

RGB-style lighting won't appeal to everyone

Same Family, Different Personality

✨ GennieGPT: Fastest Redmi ever! 2.3 million AnTuTu! Dimensity 8500 Ultra! This phone is basically a rocket with Bluetooth!

Shayak: If you've used the Poco X8 Pro, the Redmi Turbo 5 will immediately feel familiar. Performance is in the same ballpark, app launches are instant, multitasking is effortless, and gaming is smooth. The difference isn't dramatic.

In fact, if I handed both phones to most people, they probably wouldn't notice much difference. But after a few days of heavy use, the Turbo 5 does feel slightly quicker. Not 'holy hell, this thing is flying' quicker.

More like the difference between a BMW 330i and a BMW M340i. Both are fast. One just feels a little more eager every time you put your foot down.

The Turbo 5 feels tuned for people who constantly jump between Chrome, Gmail, WhatsApp, Docs, camera apps, and YouTube. In other words, people with jobs.

✨ GennieGPT: 20 games at 120fps! WildBoost! IceLoop! Gaming destruction machine!

Shayak: Xiaomi cannot help you get a patt se headshot. But yes, the cooling system is excellent. Even under sustained loads, the phone remains remarkably composed. It's one of those devices that simply refuses to feel stressed.

And honestly, that's more valuable than yet another doctored benchmark score.

The Battery That Refuses To Die

✨ GennieGPT: 7,540mAh! Biggest Redmi battery ever! Three days! Infinite power!

Shayak: Infinite power remains exclusive to Marvel movies. But this battery is indeed ridiculous. The Poco X8 Pro already had excellent endurance. The Turbo 5 somehow goes even further, no matter what you decide to throw at it. Heavy camera usage? Easy. Hours of navigation? Peasey. Streaming + Gaming + Work calls? Lemon squeezy.

At times, it feels like the battery percentage moves out of sheer politeness rather than necessity. The 100W charger also deserves praise. And yes, Xiaomi still puts it in the box. A concept many manufacturers now treat as ancient folklore.

Cameras That Deserve More Credit

✨ GennieGPT: Sony IMX882! AI Imaging Engine! OIS! EIS! Photography revolution!

Shayak: The cameras ended up being one of the biggest surprises. Going in, I expected the Turbo 5 to be all about performance and battery life. Instead, I found myself enjoying the camera more than expected.

Daylight photography is genuinely impressive. Colours are vibrant without becoming cartoonish. Dynamic range is solid. Detail levels are strong. Photos consistently look social-media ready without needing much editing.

In fact, I'd put it right alongside the Poco X8 Pro. Which is a compliment. Because the Poco remains one of the better camera phones in this segment.

✨ GennieGPT: Professional photography! DSLR killer! Hollywood cinema camera!

Shayak: Let's calm down before Christopher Nolan gets involved. Night photography is where reality returns. The Turbo 5 performs about as most phones in this category do. Good enough, not magical.

You'll occasionally see softer details, some processing inconsistencies, and highlights that aren't always perfectly controlled, esepcially under low-light conditions. But the results remain perfectly usable and often quite attractive for social media.

Would I choose it over a flagship camera phone? No. Would I complain at this price? Also an emphatic NO.

Built Like A Brick House

✨ GennieGPT: IP66! IP68! IP69! IP69K! Gorilla Glass 7i! Aerospace-grade metal frame! Indestructible!

Shayak: Nothing is indestructible. Ask my childhood Nokia. But Redmi has gone unusually aggressive with durability. The quad-rated water and dust protection is genuinely rare in this segment. Add Gorilla Glass 7i and a metal frame and you get a phone that feels ready for everyday abuse.

But, truth be told, most buyers won't care about certification numbers. They'll care about accidentally dropping their phone. And the Turbo 5 inspires confidence.

✨ GennieGPT: 3,500 nits! AMOLED! Dolby Vision! The Sun is now obsolete!

Shayak: Sure, take away the Sun's job a well, why don't you? LLMspeak aside, the display is excellent. It's bright, sharp, colourful, and importantly, easy to use outdoors.

What I like most is the size. At 6.59 inches, it sits in the same sweet spot as the Poco X8 Pro: Large enough for content consumption; small enough that your thumb doesn't need a travel visa to reach the top corner.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17T Review: The Goldilocks Flagship Has Finally Arrived

Redmi Turbo 5 Review: Final Verdict

The Redmi Turbo 5 is genuinely good. It might not blow your top off, but it will certainly be your best bud on long days without a charger. The cameras are better than expected. The battery is exceptional. The display is excellent. Performance is among the best in the segment. And perhaps most importantly, it consistently feels dependable.

The problem is that Xiaomi's own Poco X8 Pro is standing right next to it. The two phones are so similar that choosing between them becomes surprisingly difficult. If you already love the Poco X8 Pro, but want something feels a bit more... phone-y, you'll feel right at home here. If anything, the Turbo 5 feels like the slightly tougher, slightly faster, and slightly more endurance-focused version of that formula.

At Rs 37,999 for the 8GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB variant (both have 256GB memory as standard), the Redmi Turbo 5 enters a rather awkward family reunion. That's because the Poco X8 Pro, which shares much of its DNA, costs roughly Rs 3,000 less across comparable variants. Fortunately for Redmi, the Turbo 5 does just enough with its battery, durability, and slightly sharper performance tuning to justify asking for dessert before everyone else.

See, customers (especially those looking for their very first phone) don't want a revolution. What they want is refinedment, good looks, and enough tricks (like the fun LED lights on the rear cameras) to show off to their friends. Redmi has really crossed the t's and dotted the i's diligently here. And I certainly appreciate a no-nonsense phone now more than ever.

Should You Buy Redmi Turbo 5?

Yes, if you want a dependable all-rounder with excellent battery life, strong cameras, flagship-grade durability, and performance that never gets in your way.

if you want a dependable all-rounder with excellent battery life, strong cameras, flagship-grade durability, and performance that never gets in your way. Maybe, if you're already considering the Poco X8 Pro. Compare prices carefully and maybe look for sales or retail discounts.

if you're already considering the Poco X8 Pro. Compare prices carefully and maybe look for sales or retail discounts. No, if photography is your absolute top priority and you're willing to sacrifice performance and battery life for a camera-first experience.