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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsBSNL Launches Rs 1.34 Lakh Satellite Phone That Doesn't Need Network, Buying It Isn't Easy

BSNL Launches Rs 1.34 Lakh Satellite Phone That Doesn't Need Network, Buying It Isn't Easy

BSNL has launched a Rs 1.34 lakh satellite phone that works without mobile networks. However, buyers must first secure government approval before purchasing it.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BSNL unveiled a satellite phone priced at Rs 1,34,166.
  • Targets critical sectors where regular mobile networks fail.
  • Purchasing requires prior approval from Department of Telecommunications.

BSNL has unveiled a satellite phone in India that costs more than many premium smartphones and even some MacBooks. Priced at Rs 1,34,166, the newly launched device is designed for situations where regular mobile networks simply do not exist. However, the steep price is not the only catch. Buying the handset requires prior approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), making it a product that most consumers will never be able to own.

The state-run telecom operator said the satellite handset has been developed in partnership with global satellite communications provider Inmarsat. Unlike conventional smartphones that rely on cellular towers, this device connects directly to satellites, enabling communication from remote locations where network coverage is unavailable.

A Rs 1.34 Lakh Phone That's Not Meant for Everyone

The headline-grabbing price tag immediately sets the BSNL satellite phone apart from regular mobile devices. At Rs 1.34 lakh, it costs significantly more than many flagship smartphones sold in India.

BSNL is also not marketing the device to everyday users. Instead, the company says the handset is intended for sectors such as defence, maritime operations, disaster management, mining, remote industrial activities and adventure travel, where staying connected can be critical even in the absence of mobile towers.

The company claims users can make clear voice calls through satellite connectivity. The handset also includes emergency support features, a rugged construction designed to withstand harsh environments and a long-lasting battery.

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Government Permission Comes First

Even if someone is willing to spend over Rs 1 lakh on the device, purchasing it is not straightforward.

Satellite phones are tightly regulated in India, and BSNL has clarified that buyers must first obtain permission from the Department of Telecommunications. Without official approval, individuals cannot legally purchase or possess the handset. This requirement is one of the biggest reasons satellite phones remain a niche product in the country.

How Satellite Phones Stay Connected

Unlike regular phones that depend on telecom towers, satellite phones communicate directly with satellites orbiting the Earth. Signals are transmitted to and received from satellites rather than cellular infrastructure.

This allows them to function in mountains, forests, deserts, offshore locations and other areas where conventional mobile coverage is unavailable. The technology is widely used on ships and during emergency response operations.

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Why Satellite Phones Never Went Mainstream

Despite their ability to work almost anywhere, satellite phones have struggled to gain popularity.

One major drawback is call latency, which can create a noticeable delay during conversations. Cost is another major hurdle. Apart from the expensive handset price, calling charges can exceed Rs 100 per minute in some cases.

Satellite phones are also generally bulkier and heavier than modern smartphones. When combined with strict regulations and high operating costs, these limitations have kept satellite communication devices out of the mainstream market.

For now, BSNL's new launch is less about replacing your smartphone and more about ensuring connectivity in places where ordinary phones become completely useless.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the new BSNL satellite phone?

The BSNL satellite phone is priced at Rs 1,34,166. However, purchasing it requires prior approval from the Department of Telecommunications.

Who is the BSNL satellite phone designed for?

It is intended for sectors like defense, maritime operations, disaster management, mining, remote industrial activities, and adventure travel where conventional mobile networks are unavailable.

How does the BSNL satellite phone connect in remote areas?

Unlike regular phones, it connects directly to satellites. This enables communication in remote locations like mountains, forests, and offshore areas where cellular coverage is unavailable.

Why is the BSNL satellite phone not meant for everyday users?

Besides its high cost and call charges, it requires government approval for purchase. Other factors include call latency, a bulkier design, and strict regulations.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets News BSNL TEchnology News
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