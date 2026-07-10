BSNL Launches Rs 1.34 Lakh Satellite Phone That Doesn't Need Network, Buying It Isn't Easy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BSNL unveiled a satellite phone priced at Rs 1,34,166.

Targets critical sectors where regular mobile networks fail.

Purchasing requires prior approval from Department of Telecommunications.

BSNL has unveiled a satellite phone in India that costs more than many premium smartphones and even some MacBooks. Priced at Rs 1,34,166, the newly launched device is designed for situations where regular mobile networks simply do not exist. However, the steep price is not the only catch. Buying the handset requires prior approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), making it a product that most consumers will never be able to own.

The state-run telecom operator said the satellite handset has been developed in partnership with global satellite communications provider Inmarsat. Unlike conventional smartphones that rely on cellular towers, this device connects directly to satellites, enabling communication from remote locations where network coverage is unavailable.

When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected.



Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel.



Why Choose BSNL Satellite… pic.twitter.com/Fc6vsahxRn — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 9, 2026

A Rs 1.34 Lakh Phone That's Not Meant for Everyone

The headline-grabbing price tag immediately sets the BSNL satellite phone apart from regular mobile devices. At Rs 1.34 lakh, it costs significantly more than many flagship smartphones sold in India.

BSNL is also not marketing the device to everyday users. Instead, the company says the handset is intended for sectors such as defence, maritime operations, disaster management, mining, remote industrial activities and adventure travel, where staying connected can be critical even in the absence of mobile towers.

The company claims users can make clear voice calls through satellite connectivity. The handset also includes emergency support features, a rugged construction designed to withstand harsh environments and a long-lasting battery.

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Government Permission Comes First

Even if someone is willing to spend over Rs 1 lakh on the device, purchasing it is not straightforward.

Satellite phones are tightly regulated in India, and BSNL has clarified that buyers must first obtain permission from the Department of Telecommunications. Without official approval, individuals cannot legally purchase or possess the handset. This requirement is one of the biggest reasons satellite phones remain a niche product in the country.

How Satellite Phones Stay Connected

Unlike regular phones that depend on telecom towers, satellite phones communicate directly with satellites orbiting the Earth. Signals are transmitted to and received from satellites rather than cellular infrastructure.

This allows them to function in mountains, forests, deserts, offshore locations and other areas where conventional mobile coverage is unavailable. The technology is widely used on ships and during emergency response operations.

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Why Satellite Phones Never Went Mainstream

Despite their ability to work almost anywhere, satellite phones have struggled to gain popularity.

One major drawback is call latency, which can create a noticeable delay during conversations. Cost is another major hurdle. Apart from the expensive handset price, calling charges can exceed Rs 100 per minute in some cases.

Satellite phones are also generally bulkier and heavier than modern smartphones. When combined with strict regulations and high operating costs, these limitations have kept satellite communication devices out of the mainstream market.

For now, BSNL's new launch is less about replacing your smartphone and more about ensuring connectivity in places where ordinary phones become completely useless.