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English NewsNewsWorldRussia Military Tu-154 Crashes After Take-Off In Amur, Bursts Into Flames; 6 Killed

Russia Military Tu-154 Crashes After Take-Off In Amur, Bursts Into Flames; 6 Killed

A Russian military Tu-154 crashed shortly after take-off in the Amur region, killing six people. One survivor was taken to hospital as an investigation begins.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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  • Fuel explosion suggested, but exact cause remains under investigation.

A Russian military aircraft crashed shortly after take-off in the Amur region, killing six of the seven people on board, according to preliminary reports. One survivor was taken to hospital. The aircraft was identified as a Soviet-era Tu-154, a three-engine plane that was once widely used for passenger services and later adapted for military and government transport. Initial reports said a fuel explosion could have caused the crash, although authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.

Crash Near Krasnoyanovo

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off near the village of Krasnoyanovo in Russia's Amur region, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing the Defence Ministry.

The crash triggered a major fire at the site. Emergency and investigative teams were sent to the area as authorities began examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Preliminary reports have suggested that a fuel explosion may have contributed to the crash. However, the cause remains under investigation and no definitive explanation has been established.

According to initial information, seven people were aboard the aircraft. Six died in the crash, while the sole survivor was taken to hospital for treatment.

Also Read: UK PM Andy Burnham Vows To End 'Politics As Usual', Pledges National Care System

Tu-154's Long History

The Tu-154 first flew in 1968 and entered commercial service in the early 1970s. More than 1,000 aircraft were built, making it one of the Soviet Union's most widely used passenger aircraft.

Its three-engine configuration, robust landing gear and ability to operate from less-developed airfields made it particularly useful across Russia's vast territory.

Although commercial use of the Tu-154 has largely ended, some aircraft have continued to serve government and military organisations. Russia's Defence Ministry and other state agencies have used the aircraft to transport personnel, while specialised variants have been deployed for specific missions.

The Russian military's 223rd Flight Detachment has also operated Tu-154 aircraft for transport duties.

The aircraft has been involved in several major accidents over the years. In December 2016, a Russian Defence Ministry Tu-154 crashed into the Black Sea shortly after taking off from Sochi. All 92 people aboard were killed.

Those on board included military personnel, journalists and members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were travelling to Syria for a performance.

The latest crash is now being investigated as Russian authorities work to establish exactly what caused the aircraft to go down.

Also Read: Iran IRGC Calls Trump 'Big Liar', Challenges US Claims On Hormuz

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
RUSSIA Russian Military Tu-154 Aircraft
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