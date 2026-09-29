India's women's 4x400m relay team won a gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. They finished first with a time of 3:29.69.
Rain No Barrier! India Win Women’s 4x400m Relay Gold At Asian Games 2026
Asian Games 2026: India won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at Asian Games 2026, taking its gold medal tally to six and overall medal count to 51.
- India's 4x400m women's relay team secured gold in Nagoya.
- This marked India's first athletics gold of the Asian Games.
- The victory pushed India's overall medal tally past fifty.
Asian Games 2026 Live: India added another gold medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally as the women’s 4x400m relay team delivered a strong performance to finish on top in Nagoya.
The Indian quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj clocked 3:29.69 to secure the gold medal in the event.
Bahrain finished second in 3:30.21 to take silver, while China completed the podium with a time of 3:31.02. India therefore finished 0.52 seconds ahead of Bahrain in a closely contested race.
India Secure First Athletics Gold Of Asian Games Campaign
The relay victory gave India its sixth gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games and also marked the country’s first athletics gold of the campaign.
India had already collected gold medals in cricket, kabaddi and shooting before the women’s relay team added another title from the track.
The result also took India’s overall medal tally beyond the 50-medal mark. Following the relay gold, India had six gold, 21 silver and 24 bronze medals, taking its total to 51.
The gold also moved India up to 10th place in the overall medal standings.
Vithya Ramaraj Adds Gold To 400m Hurdles Bronze
For Vithya Ramaraj, the relay triumph brought another medal at the Nagoya Asian Games.
The Indian runner had earlier secured bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles. She now has a gold medal to go with that podium finish after helping India win the 4x400m relay.
The Indian quartet also had to deal with difficult weather conditions during the event, with rain affecting the competition.
Despite the wet conditions, India maintained its composure and produced a winning performance to finish ahead of Bahrain and China.
The relay gold adds another significant athletics medal to India’s campaign and takes the country’s overall haul to 51 medals at the Asian Games.
Frequently Asked Questions
What event did India win a gold medal in at the Asian Games 2026?
Who were the members of India's gold-winning women's 4x400m relay team?
The Indian quartet consisted of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi, and Vithya Ramaraj. They delivered a strong performance to secure the gold medal.
How many gold medals did India have after winning the women's 4x400m relay?
The relay victory gave India its sixth gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. It was also the country's first athletics gold of the campaign.
Did Vithya Ramaraj win any other medals at the Nagoya Asian Games 2026?
Yes, Vithya Ramaraj also secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles earlier in the Games. The relay gold adds to her podium finishes.