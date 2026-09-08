The iPhone 18 Pro could start at Rs 1,44,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be priced from Rs 1,59,900. These figures represent a Rs 10,000 increase for the Pro model compared to its predecessor.
iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak: Foldable iPhone Tipped At Rs 2.5 Lakh, Pro Model Could Cost Rs 1.4 Lakh
iPhone 18 Pro could start at Rs 1,44,900 in India, while its first foldable iPhone may cost nearly Rs 2.5 lakh, making it Apple’s priciest iPhone yet.
- iPhone 18 Pro series expected with significantly higher prices.
- Apple's first foldable iPhone could cost Rs 2.5 lakh.
- Foldable iPhone's launch and availability may be delayed.
- New Pro models feature A20 Pro chip and camera upgrades.
iPhone 18 Price In India: Apple could be preparing for one of its most expensive iPhone launches yet. Ahead of its September 9 event, a new pricing leak has reportedly revealed the expected India prices of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable iPhone. If the figures prove accurate, the foldable could become the most expensive iPhone ever launched by Apple.
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max India Prices Tipped
According to information attributed to tipster Yogesh Brar, the iPhone 18 Pro could reportedly start at Rs 1,44,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may carry a starting price of Rs 1,59,900. The alleged US prices are $1,199 and $1,299 respectively.
If the iPhone 18 Pro does launch at Rs 1,44,900, it would represent a Rs 10,000 increase over the iPhone 17 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India. Apple's Pro models have steadily become more expensive over the years, although pricing has varied between generations.
The new Pro models are also expected to bring several hardware changes. Reports point towards Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which is expected to be based on a 2nm manufacturing process. The Dynamic Island could also become smaller, potentially giving users more usable display space.
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Foldable iPhone Could Cost Rs 2.5 Lakh
The biggest pricing surprise, however, could come from Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone.
Brar reportedly expects the device, which he refers to as the iPhone Duo, to start at Rs 2,49,900 in India. The handset is also widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra in reports.
At that price, Apple's foldable would sit significantly above Samsung's current foldable offerings. The Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 in India, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is reportedly priced at Rs 1,99,999. That means Apple's foldable could command a premium of tens of thousands of rupees over Samsung's most expensive models.
The reported price would position the foldable as an ultra-premium device aimed primarily at buyers who want a large-screen folding experience while remaining within Apple's ecosystem.
What Could The iPhone 18 Pro Max Offer?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to receive a notable camera upgrade. The phone could feature a 48MP primary camera with a variable aperture, potentially allowing users to control how much light enters the lens and adjust depth-of-field effects.
The Pro models are also expected to continue using high-refresh-rate ProMotion displays, while the smaller Dynamic Island could be one of the more visible design changes.
The foldable iPhone, meanwhile, is rumoured to feature a large internal OLED screen measuring around 7.6 to 7.8 inches, along with an external display in the 5.3 to 5.5-inch range. Both panels are expected to support 120Hz ProMotion.
Apple Could Delay The Foldable's Availability
While Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable at the September 9 event, the foldable may not reach customers at the same time as the Pro models.
Previous reports have pointed to supply constraints involving the foldable's display and hinge components. As a result, Apple could announce the device first and make it available globally at a later date.
The September event itself is also expected to be unusual. Reports indicate that Apple could focus on its higher-end models this year, with the standard iPhone 18 and next-generation iPhone Air potentially arriving later.
If the latest pricing leak turns out to be accurate, Apple's 2026 iPhone strategy will mark a significant shift towards premium models. The iPhone 18 Pro could cross the Rs 1.4 lakh mark, while the company's first foldable could push the flagship iPhone experience close to Rs 2.5 lakh in India.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the expected India prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max?
How much is the rumored foldable iPhone expected to cost in India?
The foldable iPhone, possibly named iPhone Duo or Ultra, is expected to start at Rs 2,49,900 in India. This would make it Apple's most expensive iPhone to date, significantly surpassing current Samsung foldables.
What new features are expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models?
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature Apple's A20 Pro chipset and a smaller Dynamic Island. The Pro Max may also include a 48MP primary camera with a variable aperture.
What display features are rumored for the foldable iPhone?
The foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a large internal OLED screen (7.6-7.8 inches) and an external display (5.3-5.5 inches). Both panels are expected to support 120Hz ProMotion.
Will the foldable iPhone be available at the same time as the Pro models?
While expected to be unveiled with the Pro models at the September 9 event, the foldable iPhone's availability might be delayed. This is due to rumored supply constraints involving its display and hinge components.