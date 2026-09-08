Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro series expected with significantly higher prices.

Apple's first foldable iPhone could cost Rs 2.5 lakh.

Foldable iPhone's launch and availability may be delayed.

New Pro models feature A20 Pro chip and camera upgrades.

iPhone 18 Price In India: Apple could be preparing for one of its most expensive iPhone launches yet. Ahead of its September 9 event, a new pricing leak has reportedly revealed the expected India prices of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable iPhone. If the figures prove accurate, the foldable could become the most expensive iPhone ever launched by Apple.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max India Prices Tipped

According to information attributed to tipster Yogesh Brar, the iPhone 18 Pro could reportedly start at Rs 1,44,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may carry a starting price of Rs 1,59,900. The alleged US prices are $1,199 and $1,299 respectively.

If the iPhone 18 Pro does launch at Rs 1,44,900, it would represent a Rs 10,000 increase over the iPhone 17 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India. Apple's Pro models have steadily become more expensive over the years, although pricing has varied between generations.

The new Pro models are also expected to bring several hardware changes. Reports point towards Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which is expected to be based on a 2nm manufacturing process. The Dynamic Island could also become smaller, potentially giving users more usable display space.

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Foldable iPhone Could Cost Rs 2.5 Lakh

The biggest pricing surprise, however, could come from Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone.

Brar reportedly expects the device, which he refers to as the iPhone Duo, to start at Rs 2,49,900 in India. The handset is also widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra in reports.

At that price, Apple's foldable would sit significantly above Samsung's current foldable offerings. The Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 in India, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is reportedly priced at Rs 1,99,999. That means Apple's foldable could command a premium of tens of thousands of rupees over Samsung's most expensive models.

The reported price would position the foldable as an ultra-premium device aimed primarily at buyers who want a large-screen folding experience while remaining within Apple's ecosystem.

What Could The iPhone 18 Pro Max Offer?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to receive a notable camera upgrade. The phone could feature a 48MP primary camera with a variable aperture, potentially allowing users to control how much light enters the lens and adjust depth-of-field effects.

The Pro models are also expected to continue using high-refresh-rate ProMotion displays, while the smaller Dynamic Island could be one of the more visible design changes.

The foldable iPhone, meanwhile, is rumoured to feature a large internal OLED screen measuring around 7.6 to 7.8 inches, along with an external display in the 5.3 to 5.5-inch range. Both panels are expected to support 120Hz ProMotion.

Apple Could Delay The Foldable's Availability

While Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable at the September 9 event, the foldable may not reach customers at the same time as the Pro models.

Previous reports have pointed to supply constraints involving the foldable's display and hinge components. As a result, Apple could announce the device first and make it available globally at a later date.

The September event itself is also expected to be unusual. Reports indicate that Apple could focus on its higher-end models this year, with the standard iPhone 18 and next-generation iPhone Air potentially arriving later.

If the latest pricing leak turns out to be accurate, Apple's 2026 iPhone strategy will mark a significant shift towards premium models. The iPhone 18 Pro could cross the Rs 1.4 lakh mark, while the company's first foldable could push the flagship iPhone experience close to Rs 2.5 lakh in India.