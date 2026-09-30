WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Special Century Celebration Goes Viral During Chase vs West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma scored century, passed 12,000 ODI runs.

He joined Tendulkar, Kohli as third Indian with milestone.

His century powered a double-century opening stand with Gill.

India chased 406 against West Indies, poised for series.

Rohit Sharma Century Celebration: Fans in Guwahati experienced a unique celebration from Rohit Sharma as the veteran opener produced a masterclass century during India's pursuit of a mammoth 406-run target in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The landmark moment arrived against bowler Vitel Lawes, with Rohit pushing a comfortable single before executing a distinctive high knee jog towards the non-striker's end to complete his memorable hundred.

Opting against exuberant leaps or aggressive gestures, the senior batter offered a composed bat raise to the dressing room and packed stands, displaying absolute focus on the monumental task ahead.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration In IND vs WI 2nd ODI

Milestone In Elite Company

Rohit's century was accompanied by another historic milestone, as he crossed 12,000 ODI runs to become only the third Indian alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone in 12,973 balls, making him the second quickest player in history regarding deliveries faced, behind only compatriot Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 12,853 balls.

Broadcast cameras captured captain Shubman Gill embracing his partner warmly, celebrating the landmark hundred as the duo dominated the bowling attack during their double-century opening partnership at the Barsapara Stadium.

Dominant Pursuit In Guwahati

Gill had earlier reached his own century off 62 deliveries, matching Rohit stroke for stroke as the Indian openers maintained an astonishing scoring rate close to ten runs per over.

West Indies bowlers appeared helpless following an earlier Caribbean batting display that saw John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Amir Jangoo register three individual centuries to post 405 for seven.

Supporters and commentators quickly praised Rohit's composed demeanour following the milestone, highlighting his calm focus and impeccable timing under immense pressure in the critical second match of the series.

Holding a 1-0 series advantage, India stand within touching distance of pulling off a historic chase, with Rohit's masterclass placing the hosts firmly in command of the Guwahati contest.