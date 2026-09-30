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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's Special Century Celebration Goes Viral During Chase vs West Indies

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Special Century Celebration Goes Viral During Chase vs West Indies

Watch Rohit Sharma's century celebration and high knee jog as he crossed 12,000 ODI runs during India's 406 chase against West Indies.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma scored century, passed 12,000 ODI runs.
  • He joined Tendulkar, Kohli as third Indian with milestone.
  • His century powered a double-century opening stand with Gill.
  • India chased 406 against West Indies, poised for series.

Rohit Sharma Century Celebration: Fans in Guwahati experienced a unique celebration from Rohit Sharma as the veteran opener produced a masterclass century during India's pursuit of a mammoth 406-run target in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The landmark moment arrived against bowler Vitel Lawes, with Rohit pushing a comfortable single before executing a distinctive high knee jog towards the non-striker's end to complete his memorable hundred.

Opting against exuberant leaps or aggressive gestures, the senior batter offered a composed bat raise to the dressing room and packed stands, displaying absolute focus on the monumental task ahead.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration In IND vs WI 2nd ODI

Milestone In Elite Company

Rohit's century was accompanied by another historic milestone, as he crossed 12,000 ODI runs to become only the third Indian alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone in 12,973 balls, making him the second quickest player in history regarding deliveries faced, behind only compatriot Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 12,853 balls.

Broadcast cameras captured captain Shubman Gill embracing his partner warmly, celebrating the landmark hundred as the duo dominated the bowling attack during their double-century opening partnership at the Barsapara Stadium.

Dominant Pursuit In Guwahati

Gill had earlier reached his own century off 62 deliveries, matching Rohit stroke for stroke as the Indian openers maintained an astonishing scoring rate close to ten runs per over.

West Indies bowlers appeared helpless following an earlier Caribbean batting display that saw John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Amir Jangoo register three individual centuries to post 405 for seven.

Supporters and commentators quickly praised Rohit's composed demeanour following the milestone, highlighting his calm focus and impeccable timing under immense pressure in the critical second match of the series.

Holding a 1-0 series advantage, India stand within touching distance of pulling off a historic chase, with Rohit's masterclass placing the hosts firmly in command of the Guwahati contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestones did Rohit Sharma achieve against the West Indies?

Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century and crossed the monumental milestone of 12,000 ODI runs during the match.

How many Indian batters have reached 12,000 ODI runs?

Rohit Sharma is only the third Indian batter, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, to breach the 12,000-run landmark in one-day international history.

How quickly did Rohit Sharma reach 12,000 ODI runs in terms of balls faced?

Rohit reached the 12,000-run mark in 12,973 balls, making him the second-quickest batter in terms of deliveries faced. Only Virat Kohli achieved it faster.

Who was Rohit Sharma's opening partner in this match?

Rohit Sharma formed an electric double-century opening partnership with Shubman Gill, significantly contributing to chasing the colossal target of 406.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI 2nd ODI ROHIT SHARMA Breaking News Cricket Highlights ABP Live Barsapara Cricket Stadium Rohit Sharma Century Video 12000 ODI Runs
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