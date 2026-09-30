Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Passengers continued journey on replacement aircraft; Saudi has no Israel ties.

Saudi Arabia rejected a request from Israel to allow Israeli military aircraft to enter the kingdom and bring back passengers stranded after Flydubai flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Reuters reported, citing two Saudi security sources. Israel had reportedly prepared to send C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to collect the Israeli passengers. Flydubai said the passengers would instead continue their journey on a replacement aircraft operated by the airline.

Saudi Arabia Rejects Israeli Request

The request came after Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to divert to Saudi Arabia following a serious cockpit incident.

Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic relations with Israel. The kingdom's government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision to reject the Israeli military aircraft.

One of the security sources informed Reuters that Israeli Air Force had been preparing to send Super Hercules aircraft to Tabuk to bring the passengers back. However, Flydubai said the passengers would continue their journey on its own aircraft.

Also Read: ‘We Saw Blood’: Passengers Recount Chaos On Flydubai Flight After Pilot Stabbed

What Happened On Flydubai FZ1073?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had stabbed the pilot and then attempted to crash the aircraft. Passengers intervened and restrained the co-pilot, while other pilots helped land the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu described the incident as a serious security event.

The aircraft had transmitted emergency signals during the flight and experienced a rapid descent of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to Flightradar24 data.

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport confirmed that both pilots were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries. The aircraft eventually landed safely, with passengers and crew accounted for.

Saudi-Israel Ties In Focus

The episode comes against the backdrop of continued diplomatic distance between Saudi Arabia and Israel. US President Donald Trump has been pushing Riyadh to join the US-brokered Abraham Accords, under which several Arab countries established diplomatic relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia has maintained that it would not join the accords without a pathway towards Palestinian statehood.

Separately, a senior Saudi official on Wednesday denied reports of a recent meeting between Saudi and Israeli officials. Israeli media had reported that Netanyahu met Middle Eastern officials, including a Saudi representative, during his recent visit to the UAE.

Also Read: ‘Terrorist’ Planned To Crash Flydubai Plane, Kill Passengers, Claims Israel Security Minister