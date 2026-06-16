Standard iPhone 18 Skipping September, Only Pro Models Coming This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple may delay iPhone 18 until Spring 2027 launch.

A key supplier's comments support this strategy shift.

New schedule: premium iPhones fall, lower-cost models spring.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple has long followed a predictable pattern of launching its full iPhone lineup every fall, but that routine looks set to change in a significant way. Multiple reports suggest the company plans to hold back the base iPhone 18 model until spring 2027, releasing only the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first-ever foldable iPhone this September.

Adding weight to those claims, a key Apple supplier has now made public comments that appear to support the staggered timeline, marking what could be the biggest shift in Apple's iPhone release strategy in over a decade.

What Did Apple's Supplier Say About The Delayed Launch?

At Largan Precision's annual shareholders' meeting, chairman Lin En-ping said a major U.S. customer had postponed the launch of a new model to the first quarter of 2027, shifting component procurement later into the year and boosting expected factory utilisation in the fourth quarter.

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Lin did not name the customer or the product in question. However, Largan is Apple's primary supplier of iPhone camera lenses, making the remarks particularly relevant given existing reports about the standard iPhone 18's delayed debut.

What makes the comments stand out even further is that Apple suppliers rarely discuss client product plans in public, even in indirect terms.

How Will Apple's New iPhone Launch Schedule Work?

According to reports, Apple plans to split future iPhone launches across two release windows. Premium models would continue to debut in September, while lower-cost models would follow the next spring.

If that holds, the standard iPhone 18 will arrive in early 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, roughly six months after the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured foldable "iPhone Ultra."

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The staggered approach is expected to help Apple manage manufacturing resources more efficiently as its lineup grows to six devices instead of five, while also helping sustain sales momentum throughout the year. If implemented, it would be the first deliberate separation of Apple's flagship iPhone releases since the company established its annual fall launch pattern with the iPhone 4S in 2011.

On the design front, the standard iPhone 18 models are not expected to see major changes, with Apple reportedly sticking to a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 18 and a 6.1-inch screen for the iPhone 18e.