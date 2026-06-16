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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Fold May Not Make It To Shelves This Year: Here's When It's Coming

iPhone Fold May Not Make It To Shelves This Year: Here's When It's Coming

Apple's foldable iPhone was one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Now its own supply chain is suggesting the device may not arrive until early 2026.

Reported By : Annie Sharma | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple's foldable iPhone launch reportedly delayed until early 2026.
  • Supply chain CEO indicated product postponements for early next year.
  • Apple may tease the foldable at September event, releasing later.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable iPhone has been one of the most talked-about devices in the tech world for months. A steady stream of leaks had many believing the device, referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, was set to debut this autumn alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, fresh signals from Apple's own supply chain suggest the launch may have been pushed to early 2026. 

If accurate, that would mean Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market will have to wait a little longer than most expected.

What Is Apple's Supply Chain Saying About The Foldable iPhone?

The clearest indication of a delay comes from Largan Precision, a key Apple supplier. The company's CEO, Lin En-ping, recently noted: "The fourth quarter of this year will be busier than in previous years due to customer new product scheduling factors, with some new products expected to be launched in the third quarter and others postponed to early next year." 

ALSO READ: Apple Is Shutting Three Stores But Only One Group Of Workers Isn't Getting A Transfer

Industry analysts believe this statement points directly to the iPhone Fold or Ultra being among those postponed products.

Could Apple Still Tease The Foldable At Its September Event?

That said, a delay in availability does not necessarily mean the device stays completely under wraps at Apple's September event. The company has done something similar before. 

The iPhone X was announced at the same event as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but did not go on sale until nearly a month later. Apple could follow the same approach here, revealing the foldable as a "coming soon" product while pushing its actual release to early next year.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Isn't Out Yet But Someone Is Already Building A Copy Of It With AI

Separately, Apple has already confirmed it will be splitting its iPhone 18 reveal into two phases. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and possibly the Ultra, are expected in September, while the standard iPhone 18, the 18e, and the next iPhone Air are lined up for a spring 2027 announcement.

Despite the setback, analyst forecasts remain strong. The iPhone Fold is still projected to ship 11 million units in its first year on the market, suggesting demand is unlikely to cool regardless of when it actually lands.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the foldable iPhone now expected to launch?

The foldable iPhone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, is now expected to launch in early 2026. This indicates a push back from the previously anticipated autumn debut.

What is indicating the delay for the foldable iPhone?

The clearest indication of a delay comes from Apple's supplier, Largan Precision. Its CEO noted that some new products are being postponed to early next year.

How will Apple release its iPhone 18 lineup?

Apple plans to split its iPhone 18 reveal into two phases. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and possibly the Ultra, are expected in September, while other models are set for spring 2027.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone Fold IPhone Ultra TECHNOLOGY
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