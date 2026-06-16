iPhone Fold May Not Make It To Shelves This Year: Here's When It's Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's foldable iPhone launch reportedly delayed until early 2026.

Supply chain CEO indicated product postponements for early next year.

Apple may tease the foldable at September event, releasing later.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable iPhone has been one of the most talked-about devices in the tech world for months. A steady stream of leaks had many believing the device, referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, was set to debut this autumn alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, fresh signals from Apple's own supply chain suggest the launch may have been pushed to early 2026.

If accurate, that would mean Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market will have to wait a little longer than most expected.

What Is Apple's Supply Chain Saying About The Foldable iPhone?

The clearest indication of a delay comes from Largan Precision, a key Apple supplier. The company's CEO, Lin En-ping, recently noted: "The fourth quarter of this year will be busier than in previous years due to customer new product scheduling factors, with some new products expected to be launched in the third quarter and others postponed to early next year."

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Industry analysts believe this statement points directly to the iPhone Fold or Ultra being among those postponed products.

Could Apple Still Tease The Foldable At Its September Event?

That said, a delay in availability does not necessarily mean the device stays completely under wraps at Apple's September event. The company has done something similar before.

The iPhone X was announced at the same event as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but did not go on sale until nearly a month later. Apple could follow the same approach here, revealing the foldable as a "coming soon" product while pushing its actual release to early next year.

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Separately, Apple has already confirmed it will be splitting its iPhone 18 reveal into two phases. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and possibly the Ultra, are expected in September, while the standard iPhone 18, the 18e, and the next iPhone Air are lined up for a spring 2027 announcement.

Despite the setback, analyst forecasts remain strong. The iPhone Fold is still projected to ship 11 million units in its first year on the market, suggesting demand is unlikely to cool regardless of when it actually lands.

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