GTA 6 Isn't Out Yet But Someone Is Already Building A Copy Of It With AI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Developer Xu builds AI-powered GTA 6 clone, facing legal risks.

Rockstar employs intelligence tactics to prevent GTA 6 information leaks.

GTA 6 marketing begins soon; PS5 releases November 19.

GTA 6 Updates: A developer going by Xu has set himself what might be the most ambitious solo game development goal in recent memory: build a GTA 6 clone using artificial intelligence, and get it out before Rockstar releases the real thing on November 19. To put that in perspective, Rockstar has spent roughly a decade on GTA 6.

Xu wants to match that in a matter of months, with no studio, no publisher, and no traditional development pipeline behind him. He is crowdsourcing talent through social media, inviting anyone who can model, code, build levels, or write music and lore to come aboard.

How Is Xu Building a GTA 6 Clone With AI?

The project runs on Anthropic's Claude, and Xu says he upgraded to Claude Max 20x to keep the work going. In a Day 4 update on X, he noted that he burned through 75% of his weekly usage limit within 24 hours.

Day 1 of building GTA 6. Still feels fake typing that out.



Upgraded to Claude Max 20x just for this. Spent a couple hours getting the whole project structured and pushed to the repo. Sandbox is up and running.



No studio, no publisher. Just whoever shows up. We picked Godot on… https://t.co/ZTe74CCEMV pic.twitter.com/t30hiReAK1 — Ziwen (@ziwenxu_) June 10, 2026

Early builds looked exactly like what you would expect from a one-person, day-one project, but progress has been visible. A Day 4 demo already showed car models, traffic systems, traffic rules, and character models for both the main protagonist and NPCs.

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The legal picture, though, is murkier. Building something that closely resembles GTA 6 could invite action from Take-Two Interactive, which has a well-documented history of moving against projects it sees as a threat. Whether this one survives long enough to make a real dent remains an open question.

What Is Rockstar Doing To Keep GTA 6 Under Wraps?

Behind the scenes at Rockstar, things are equally intense. Reports have previously indicated that some developers are working until 3 AM to get GTA 6 across the finish line. Rockstar has never confirmed this, partly because the company is actively trying to stop internal information from getting out.

To do that, Rockstar has allegedly borrowed a tactic from intelligence agencies, feeding select employees false information about GTA 6 to identify who is sharing details externally. The strategy appears to be working, as the volume of leaks has dropped noticeably in recent months.

Fans who cannot wait, however, are getting creative. One person claims to have set up surveillance equipment in Rockstar's parking lot, tracking which cars show up and how often, with the theory that more expensive vehicles signal more senior staff and more activity means something big is being planned. The something big they have in mind is GTA 6 Trailer 3, which sources familiar with the matter have estimated could arrive in late June or early July.

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There is also a possibility that Rockstar holds the trailer until after the FIFA World Cup 2026 wraps up across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, not wanting the tournament to compete for attention with a major marketing moment.

The broader GTA 6 marketing push is expected to begin sometime this summer. A pre-sale campaign is expected to follow once Trailer 3 drops. The game itself is slated for PlayStation 5 on November 19, with a PC version expected sometime in 2027.

Some speculation points to February as a possible PC release window, but given how closely Rockstar guards its plans, that is best treated as a rough guess for now.