Amazon Prime Day 2026: iPhone 17, Galaxy S25, Laptops & TVs Now Cheaper

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers extensive deals July 4-6.

Members find deals across electronics, home appliances, fashion.

Prime membership prices reduced; bank cards offer additional discounts.

New products launch, AI tools assist shopper discovery.

Amazon's Prime Day 2026 sale in India is set to run for three days starting July 4 midnight and ending July 6 at 11:59 pm, offering Prime members deals across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, fashion, grocery items and Alexa-enabled gadgets. The e-commerce giant says the sale will feature new product launches from over 500 brands. Marking 10 years of Prime in India, the company is also cutting the annual membership price by Rs 500, bringing it down to Rs 999 for new subscribers.

A cheaper Shopping Edition membership is priced at Rs 299 a year, while Prime Lite costs Rs 599 annually.

What Are The Best Deals And Discounts On Amazon Prime Day 2026?

Here's a category-wise breakdown of the offers Amazon has lined up for the sale, as confirmed by the company.

Smartphones: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be priced from Rs 84,999, a Rs 15,000 cut from its usual rate, with a nine-month no-cost EMI facility also on offer. The OnePlus 13 will start at Rs 49,999, and Amazon has hinted at additional deals on the iPhone 17 lineup. New launches during the sale include the Samsung Galaxy M47 and OnePlus N6.

Across smartphones and accessories, buyers can get discounts of up to 40%, exchange value of up to Rs 66,000, instant bank offers and EMI options stretching up to 12 months. Other devices on the list include the OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, iQOO 15R, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro.

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Tablets and TVs: The iPad Air M3 will be available starting at Rs 54,999, with an extra bank discount of up to Rs 3,000. Among televisions, the 55-inch Sony Bravia 2 will start at Rs 52,999, while the TCL QLED TV will be priced from Rs 38,999.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80% on electronics, accessories, wearables and headphones, up to 40% on laptops and tablets, and up to 65% on smart TVs.

Home appliances: Refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwaves and chimneys will see price cuts of up to 65%, with exchange offers, bank discounts and no-cost EMI also available on select items.

Fashion and essentials: Apparel will be discounted by up to 65%, beauty products by up to 60%, with additional offers on footwear, luggage, watches and jewellery. Daily essentials, groceries, baby care and pet care items will also be sold at reduced prices through the event.

Alexa and Fire TV devices: Amazon's own smart devices will see notable price drops, too. The Echo Dot (5th Generation) will cost Rs 3,999, the Echo Pop will be priced at Rs 2,949, and the Echo (4th Generation) will be available for Rs 5,000. Fire TV streaming sticks and Fire TV-powered smart televisions will also carry discounts during the sale window.

How Can Shoppers Get Extra Savings On Amazon Prime Day?

Beyond product-specific discounts, Amazon is also offering payment-linked savings. Customers using eligible SBI debit and credit cards, Axis Bank credit cards, or opting for EMI transactions can avail instant discounts of up to 10%. Prime members holding the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will keep earning unlimited 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.

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To help shoppers navigate the sale, Amazon is rolling out AI-driven tools, including Rufus, Lens AI, AI Review Highlights and Quick View, which are meant to assist with product discovery and comparison during the three-day event.

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