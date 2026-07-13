The recent Apple lawsuit against OpenAI and its hardware partner io reignited tensions. Musk used the legal battle to criticize OpenAI, prompting a sarcastic response from Altman on social media.
Musk Vs Altman Reloaded: Apple Lawsuit Triggers Fresh AI Billionaire Brawl On X
Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI has reignited the bitter Musk-Altman rivalry, with both tech leaders trading sarcastic jabs online as their years-long feud spills into public view.
- Apple's trade secret lawsuit reignited Musk-Altman rivalry.
- Musk criticized OpenAI on X; Altman retorted sarcastically.
- Their long-standing feud originated during OpenAI's founding split.
- Musk's xAI and past lawsuit fuel this ongoing conflict.
Musk Vs Altman: The long-running rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has flared up once again, with the latest exchange unfolding on social media after Apple launched a lawsuit against OpenAI and its hardware partner io. The legal battle has reignited tensions between the two tech leaders, who have spent years publicly disagreeing over the future of artificial intelligence, OpenAI's transformation, and the broader AI industry.
Apple’s Legal Action Puts OpenAI Under Spotlight
Apple recently filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, AI hardware startup io, and two former Apple employees, alleging that trade secrets were improperly taken from the iPhone maker.
The case has attracted significant attention because io is led by renowned former Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI acquired the company last year as part of its push into AI-powered consumer hardware products. Responding to the allegations, OpenAI dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing. In a statement, the company said it has no interest in using other companies' proprietary information.
The lawsuit quickly became a talking point across the tech industry, drawing commentary from Elon Musk, who has frequently criticised OpenAI and its leadership.
ALSO READ: ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Takes Big Step Towards Historic IPO
Musk & Altman Exchange Sharp Remarks
Musk used the controversy to target OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, continuing a pattern of public criticism that has become increasingly common in recent years.
Altman responded with a sarcastic post, linking Musk's renewed attention to the performance of OpenAI's latest AI model.
"Many benchmarks indicate that the 5.6 sol is now the best model in the world," Altman wrote on X. He then added that the strongest sign of its success was that "Elon is obsessed with me again."
there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again— Sam Altman (@sama) July 11, 2026
The exchange escalated further when Altman fired back at Musk, writing: "Dude, you’re the one selling short-term data centers in space to public market investors."
Musk responded by saying SpaceX would begin "launching them" next year. He also joked that Altman could visit the company if his "parole officer" would allow it.
there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again— Sam Altman (@sama) July 11, 2026
Years of Tension Between OpenAI Co-Founders
The latest clash is another chapter in a dispute that stretches back several years.
Musk and Altman were among the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015. However, disagreements over leadership, funding and the company's direction eventually led to a split between the two.
In 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman. He alleged that the organisation had betrayed its original charitable mission after evolving into a for-profit business despite being established as a nonprofit entity.
A federal jury ruled against Musk earlier this year. Following the verdict, Musk said he intended to appeal.
ALSO READ: Sam Altman Apologises After OpenAI Fails To Flag Police Before Fatal Canada Shooting
Rival AI Ambitions Continue To Fuel Conflict
The feud has intensified since Musk launched xAI in 2023, creating a direct competitor to OpenAI in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market.
Over the weekend, Musk again referenced the Apple lawsuit while attacking Altman on X, posting: "After stealing an open source charity, you stole all of Apple’s phone technology!"
As of the time the remarks were posted, Altman had not publicly responded to that latest criticism.
With OpenAI facing legal scrutiny from Apple and competition in the AI sector growing fiercer, the increasingly personal rivalry between Musk and Altman shows little sign of cooling down.
Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the latest conflict between Elon Musk and Sam Altman?
What are the allegations in Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI?
Apple sued OpenAI, AI hardware startup io, and two former Apple employees, alleging that trade secrets were improperly taken. OpenAI acquired io last year as part of its AI hardware push.
What is the history behind Elon Musk and Sam Altman's rivalry?
Musk and Altman were co-founders of OpenAI in 2015 but split over disagreements on leadership and funding. Musk later sued OpenAI in 2024, alleging it betrayed its original non-profit mission.
How has the rivalry between Musk and Altman intensified recently?
The feud intensified after Musk launched xAI in 2023, creating a direct competitor to OpenAI in the AI market. This adds another layer to their long-standing public disagreements.