Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's trade secret lawsuit reignited Musk-Altman rivalry.

Musk criticized OpenAI on X; Altman retorted sarcastically.

Their long-standing feud originated during OpenAI's founding split.

Musk's xAI and past lawsuit fuel this ongoing conflict.

Musk Vs Altman: The long-running rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has flared up once again, with the latest exchange unfolding on social media after Apple launched a lawsuit against OpenAI and its hardware partner io. The legal battle has reignited tensions between the two tech leaders, who have spent years publicly disagreeing over the future of artificial intelligence, OpenAI's transformation, and the broader AI industry.

Apple’s Legal Action Puts OpenAI Under Spotlight

Apple recently filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, AI hardware startup io, and two former Apple employees, alleging that trade secrets were improperly taken from the iPhone maker.

The case has attracted significant attention because io is led by renowned former Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI acquired the company last year as part of its push into AI-powered consumer hardware products. Responding to the allegations, OpenAI dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing. In a statement, the company said it has no interest in using other companies' proprietary information.

The lawsuit quickly became a talking point across the tech industry, drawing commentary from Elon Musk, who has frequently criticised OpenAI and its leadership.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Takes Big Step Towards Historic IPO

Musk & Altman Exchange Sharp Remarks

Musk used the controversy to target OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, continuing a pattern of public criticism that has become increasingly common in recent years.

Altman responded with a sarcastic post, linking Musk's renewed attention to the performance of OpenAI's latest AI model.

"Many benchmarks indicate that the 5.6 sol is now the best model in the world," Altman wrote on X. He then added that the strongest sign of its success was that "Elon is obsessed with me again."

there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again — Sam Altman (@sama) July 11, 2026

The exchange escalated further when Altman fired back at Musk, writing: "Dude, you’re the one selling short-term data centers in space to public market investors."

Musk responded by saying SpaceX would begin "launching them" next year. He also joked that Altman could visit the company if his "parole officer" would allow it.

there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again — Sam Altman (@sama) July 11, 2026

Years of Tension Between OpenAI Co-Founders

The latest clash is another chapter in a dispute that stretches back several years.

Musk and Altman were among the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015. However, disagreements over leadership, funding and the company's direction eventually led to a split between the two.

In 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman. He alleged that the organisation had betrayed its original charitable mission after evolving into a for-profit business despite being established as a nonprofit entity.

A federal jury ruled against Musk earlier this year. Following the verdict, Musk said he intended to appeal.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman Apologises After OpenAI Fails To Flag Police Before Fatal Canada Shooting

Rival AI Ambitions Continue To Fuel Conflict

The feud has intensified since Musk launched xAI in 2023, creating a direct competitor to OpenAI in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market.

Over the weekend, Musk again referenced the Apple lawsuit while attacking Altman on X, posting: "After stealing an open source charity, you stole all of Apple’s phone technology!"

As of the time the remarks were posted, Altman had not publicly responded to that latest criticism.

With OpenAI facing legal scrutiny from Apple and competition in the AI sector growing fiercer, the increasingly personal rivalry between Musk and Altman shows little sign of cooling down.