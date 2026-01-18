Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Responds To Old Affair Rumours With Bhushan Kumar As Reddit Post Goes Viral Again

Nora Fatehi Responds To Old Affair Rumours With Bhushan Kumar As Reddit Post Goes Viral Again

Nora Fatehi reacts to resurfaced Reddit rumours linking her to Bhushan Kumar after a TikTok video goes viral, sparking debate over online gossip and reputation damage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has finally responded to long-standing rumours linking her to T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar, after an old Reddit post resurfaced on TikTok and reignited online chatter. The post, which originally circulated nearly five years ago, speculated about Nora’s lifestyle and alleged that she was romantically involved with the music mogul. This time, however, Nora chose not to stay silent.

Old Reddit Post Finds New Life on TikTok

The controversy resurfaced when a TikTok video featured screenshots from a Reddit thread that questioned how Nora could afford luxury handbags, cars and high-end fashion. The anonymous post suggested that her success and lifestyle were allegedly tied to an affair with Bhushan Kumar. While such claims remained unaddressed earlier, the renewed circulation of the content brought it back into the spotlight.

A Reddit user later shared a screenshot showing Nora’s reaction to the TikTok video. The actor commented directly on the post, writing “wow” accompanied by a laughing emoji. Though brief, the response was widely interpreted as sarcastic and dismissive, quickly going viral across platforms.

 

Nora’s comment on a TikTok about her alleged affair with Bhushan Kumar
byu/Subject-Book-1678 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Internet Reacts to Nora’s Response

Nora’s comment triggered mixed reactions online. While some applauded her for mocking baseless speculation, others felt that engaging with such content might amplify rumours further. One Redditor commented, “Lmfao why did she even comment now it's gonna bring more eyeballs, not her setting herself up.” Another user criticised the resurfacing of gossip itself, writing, “it’s soooooo reckless to spread things from a reddit sub, that’s based on pure gossip ONLY, on a platform like tiktok where people will actually believe anything they hear and see…. damaging reputations for a few views and likes.”

The incident has once again highlighted how old, unverified online discussions can re-emerge years later and take on a life of their own in the age of short-form video platforms.

Fresh Dating Speculation and Professional Updates

The resurfaced controversy coincides with recent speculation linking Nora to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi after he liked one of her social media posts. Neither party has commented on these rumours. Bhushan Kumar, meanwhile, has been married to actor-producer Divya Khosla since 2005, and the couple welcomed their son in 2011.

On the professional front, Nora continues to remain busy. She was last seen in the 2025 film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa and appeared in the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka from Thamma. She is set to feature in the Kannada film KD: The Devil and the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana 4. In addition, she has appeared in multiple international and Indian music videos, including Jason Derulo’s Snake, Rayvanny’s Oh Mama! TETEMA, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s I’m So Rich, and Shenseea’s What Do I Know? (Just A Girl).

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nora Fatehi Bhushan Kumar Nora Fatehi Affair Rumours Nora Fatehi TikTok Reaction Bhushan Kumar Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
India
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Religious News: Sea of Devotees Witnessed Across India as Mauni Amavasya Maha Snan Draws Massive Crowds
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget