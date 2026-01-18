Nora Fatehi Responds To Old Affair Rumours With Bhushan Kumar As Reddit Post Goes Viral Again

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has finally responded to long-standing rumours linking her to T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar, after an old Reddit post resurfaced on TikTok and reignited online chatter. The post, which originally circulated nearly five years ago, speculated about Nora’s lifestyle and alleged that she was romantically involved with the music mogul. This time, however, Nora chose not to stay silent.

Old Reddit Post Finds New Life on TikTok

The controversy resurfaced when a TikTok video featured screenshots from a Reddit thread that questioned how Nora could afford luxury handbags, cars and high-end fashion. The anonymous post suggested that her success and lifestyle were allegedly tied to an affair with Bhushan Kumar. While such claims remained unaddressed earlier, the renewed circulation of the content brought it back into the spotlight.

A Reddit user later shared a screenshot showing Nora’s reaction to the TikTok video. The actor commented directly on the post, writing “wow” accompanied by a laughing emoji. Though brief, the response was widely interpreted as sarcastic and dismissive, quickly going viral across platforms.

Internet Reacts to Nora’s Response

Nora’s comment triggered mixed reactions online. While some applauded her for mocking baseless speculation, others felt that engaging with such content might amplify rumours further. One Redditor commented, “Lmfao why did she even comment now it's gonna bring more eyeballs, not her setting herself up.” Another user criticised the resurfacing of gossip itself, writing, “it’s soooooo reckless to spread things from a reddit sub, that’s based on pure gossip ONLY, on a platform like tiktok where people will actually believe anything they hear and see…. damaging reputations for a few views and likes.”

The incident has once again highlighted how old, unverified online discussions can re-emerge years later and take on a life of their own in the age of short-form video platforms.

Fresh Dating Speculation and Professional Updates

The resurfaced controversy coincides with recent speculation linking Nora to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi after he liked one of her social media posts. Neither party has commented on these rumours. Bhushan Kumar, meanwhile, has been married to actor-producer Divya Khosla since 2005, and the couple welcomed their son in 2011.

On the professional front, Nora continues to remain busy. She was last seen in the 2025 film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa and appeared in the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka from Thamma. She is set to feature in the Kannada film KD: The Devil and the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana 4. In addition, she has appeared in multiple international and Indian music videos, including Jason Derulo’s Snake, Rayvanny’s Oh Mama! TETEMA, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s I’m So Rich, and Shenseea’s What Do I Know? (Just A Girl).