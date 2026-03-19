CBSE Board Exams 2026: As the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 continue across the country, over two million students appearing at more than 26,000 centres are navigating one of the most crucial phases of their academic journey. Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, these exams often define future academic and career paths.

At this stage, anxiety can easily take over, but toppers know that focused revision, smart strategy, and calm execution make all the difference. With limited time left, students must shift from passive study to targeted preparation and exam-day planning.

CBSE 12th Exam 2026: Last-Minute Checklist You Shouldn’t Miss

A well-prepared student always plans ahead even for exam day essentials. Here’s a quick checklist to stay ahead:

Keep your admit card, along with two extra pens and a transparent pouch, ready the night before

Limit revision to key formulas, diagrams, and important dates—20 minutes per subject is enough

Practice one previous year question paper daily within a 3-hour time frame

Ensure at least 8 hours of sleep; avoid junk food before the exam

Reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes early with water and a light snack

This simple preparation routine can significantly reduce stress and improve performance.

Smart Exam Strategy: How Top Scorers Approach the Paper

When it comes to writing the paper, strategy is everything. Students aiming for top scores should:

Use the first 10 minutes to scan the question paper and identify easy questions

Start with sections they are most confident in to build momentum

Present answers in points, underline keywords, and maintain neat spacing

Skip difficult questions initially and return later with a fresh perspective

Keep a 15-minute buffer for revision

Additionally, managing time effectively is crucial to allocate more time to high-weightage questions and avoid spending too long on one section.

How to Attempt Answers for Maximum Marks

Presentation plays a key role in scoring well. Students should:

Begin with sections like MCQs or short answers where accuracy is higher

Follow a structured format for long answers introduction, points, explanation, and conclusion

Use diagrams and flowcharts wherever applicable for better clarity

Show step-by-step calculations, even if the final answer is uncertain

Keep rough work organised to avoid confusion during revision

Also, carefully read instructions for each section and double-check roll number and question numbering before submission.

Stay Calm, Stay Focused: The Real Game-Changer

While preparation matters, mental composure during the exam is equally important. Staying hydrated, taking deep breaths, and focusing on accuracy over speed can help maintain clarity under pressure.

With exams in full swing, this is the time to trust your preparation and perform with confidence. Like a blockbuster film inspires action on screen, students must now deliver their own performance in the exam hall.

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