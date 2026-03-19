Trying To Get 'Free Tickets' For Dhurandhar 2? This Viral Trap Could Cost You Big

If you’ve recently come across links or QR codes claiming to offer free tickets for Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it’s time to pause before clicking. A new online scam is quietly spreading across social media, targeting excited moviegoers. These posts often promise quick access to free tickets through so-called “viral templates” or QR codes.

But in reality, there is no official way to claim free tickets like this. With the film now released, the buzz at its peak, scammers are using the hype to mislead people.

How Fake 'Free Ticket' QR Codes Are Being Shared Online

The scam is mainly circulating through QR codes and downloadable templates that claim to unlock free tickets for Dhurandhar 2. These are often shared on social media platforms and editing communities, where users are encouraged to scan a code or download an image.

Once scanned, these QR codes may redirect users to random websites or ask for personal information. In some cases, they are disguised as video editing templates, especially those linked to apps like VN.

While these templates appear to help users create reels, they are being used as bait to spread false claims about free movie access.

Users are strongly advised not to scan random QR codes for such offers. Scanning unknown codes can expose your phone to malware, phishing links, or data theft.

Why Dhurandhar 2 Has Become A Target For Scams

The scam comes at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already making headlines for its strong start. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film recorded around Rs 44 crore net collection from previews. According to Sacnilk, it also had about 12,292 shows with an overall occupancy of 46.7% on Day 0.

With a cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the film has generated massive interest. The first instalment had earned Rs 1,307 crore worldwide, which has only increased demand for the sequel.

Experts say that such high anticipation often attracts scams, especially those promising free tickets, something that is not possible through unofficial sources.