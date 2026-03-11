How To Check IDFC First Bank Balance Online: Follow This Step-By-Step Guide

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Checking your bank balance has become much easier with digital banking. Customers of IDFC First Bank can now view their account balance instantly using mobile apps, UPI platforms, internet banking and balance enquiry services. These options help users keep track of their money without visiting a bank branch or ATM. Whether you prefer using the bank’s official app or popular payment platforms like Paytm and Google Pay, the process is simple and takes only a few seconds.

Here is a quick guide explaining where you can check your IDFC First Bank balance and the steps to do it online.

Where Can You Check Your IDFC First Bank Balance Online?

There are several ways to check your IDFC First Bank account balance using online platforms. One of the most common methods is through the IDFC First Bank mobile banking app, which allows customers to view their balance, recent transactions and account details.

Another option is internet banking. Customers who have registered for online banking can log in to the official IDFC First Bank website and check their account balance from the dashboard.

You can also check your balance through UPI apps such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe. These apps offer a balance check feature linked to your bank account. Users simply need to enter their UPI PIN to view the balance.

In addition, some users rely on UPI balance checker services available inside payment apps. This feature quickly shows the available balance without opening the bank’s own app.

Step-by-Step Guide To Check IDFC First Bank Balance Online

Follow these simple steps to check your balance using a UPI app like Google Pay or Paytm:

Open your UPI payment app, such as Paytm or Google Pay. Tap on the profile or bank account section in the app. Select the bank account linked to IDFC First Bank. Choose the option Check Balance. Enter your UPI PIN when prompted. Your account balance will appear on the screen instantly.

You can also log in to the IDFC First Bank mobile app or internet banking portal to check the balance directly from your account dashboard.