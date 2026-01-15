Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Looking For A Cheap Recharge Plans In 2026? Here's Which Mobile Pack Still Make Sense

Looking For A Cheap Recharge Plans In 2026? Here’s Which Mobile Pack Still Make Sense

Mobile recharges now cost nearly Rs 300 on most private networks. For users who only need basic data and calls, affordable options remain limited.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 05:16 PM (IST)

Mobile recharges are no longer cheap in India. What once cost under Rs 200 now sits close to Rs 300 across major private networks. For users who only need basic data and calling, this sudden jump feels heavy. Not everyone streams all day. Many people just want WhatsApp, UPI, and a few calls. But private telecom players are now pushing everyone into higher packs. 

With no low-cost options left on their sites, users are searching for a real budget alternative. And that search is slowly pointing in one clear direction.

Jio Cheapest SIM Plan: No Longer Budget-Friendly

Jio was once known for changing the game with low prices. But that phase is over. Today, Jio’s lowest visible prepaid pack starts at Rs 299 with 1.5GB per day. The next option is even higher.

For light users, this feels forced. If you barely use mobile data, paying Rs 300 every month makes little sense. There is no simple “keep my SIM alive” style plan anymore. Jio is now clearly focused on heavy data users.

So, if you are searching for the Jio cheapest SIM option, the truth is simple: it is no longer cheap. The network is great, but affordability is no longer its strength.

Airtel & Vi Cheapest SIM Options: Same Price, Same Story

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are walking the same path. Their entry packs now match Jio’s pricing. The base recharge sits at Rs 299, offering around 1GB per day. Higher data means even higher cost.

For regular users, this may seem fine. But for students, senior citizens, or people using a second SIM, this feels unnecessary. All three private players now look the same when it comes to price. There is no real “budget” choice left among them.

If you were hoping to switch between these brands to save money, there is nothing to gain anymore. The floor price has become the same everywhere.

BSNL Cheapest SIM In India: A Budget Alternative

BSNL is now the only network offering truly affordable plans. In many regions, it provides:

  • Rs 141 pack with 1.5GB per day
  • Rs 148 pack with 2.2GB per day

These packs cost nearly half of what private companies charge. Over a year, the savings are huge.

BSNL may not feel trendy, but it respects light users. For anyone who wants a cheap SIM without wasting money on unused data, BSNL is now the smartest choice in India.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
