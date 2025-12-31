Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
OpenAI Employees Earn 34× More Than Other 18 Firms, Setting A Silicon Valley Record

OpenAI Employees Earn 34× More Than Other 18 Firms, Setting A Silicon Valley Record

With $1.5 million average compensation per employee, OpenAI has rewritten Silicon Valley pay norms as companies battle aggressively to retain elite AI researchers and engineers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:23 PM (IST)

OpenAI has quietly reset how startups pay their people. According to figures reported by The Wall Street Journal, the artificial intelligence company is now offering stock-based rewards that average about $1.5 million per employee. With a workforce of roughly 4,000, this level of compensation is almost unheard of in tech history. Compared to earlier giants before they went public, OpenAI’s payouts stand far above the norm. 

The numbers highlight how intense and expensive the global race for top AI talent has become.

OpenAI Employee Compensation Sets New Silicon Valley Record

The scale of OpenAI employee compensation is unlike anything seen before an IPO. When Google was preparing to go public in 2003, its stock-based pay was more than seven times lower than what OpenAI offers today. An analysis using Equilar data shows OpenAI’s average payouts are around 34 times higher than what employees at 18 major tech firms received before their IPOs.

This strategy is not accidental. OpenAI is using large equity rewards to hold on to elite researchers and engineers who are in extremely short supply. Some employees have already become among the wealthiest individuals in Silicon Valley. 

However, these rewards also come with downsides. Rising compensation costs are pushing operating losses higher and diluting existing shareholders. Investor documents suggest stock-based pay could climb to $3 billion a year through 2030, a figure that would make up nearly half of OpenAI’s revenue by 2025.

AI Talent War Pushes OpenAI To Raise Equity Payouts

The AI talent war reached a peak this summer. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly offered select AI researchers and executives compensation packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and in rare cases, close to $1 billion. These offers pulled more than 20 employees away from OpenAI, including ChatGPT co-creator Shengjia Zhao.

To slow the exits, OpenAI issued one-time bonuses to certain research and engineering staff, with some payments reaching into the millions. The company has also removed a rule that required employees to stay six months before their equity vested, further increasing take-home value.

At the leadership level, compensation remains eye-catching. Founder Sam Altman recently announced a new senior role, Head of Preparedness, offering $555,000 a year plus equity. The job focuses on managing risks from rapidly advancing AI systems while keeping the technology secure.

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
