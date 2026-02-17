Bill Gates Skips AI Impact Summit 2026 Over Epstein Files: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is not expected to attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday. According to NDTV, the government reviewed Gates’ invitation after his name appeared in the recently released Epstein Files. Officials said the decision reflects the government’s intent to “stand with the survivors.” Gates’ name has also been removed from the official list of key speakers for the week-long summit, which is focused on artificial intelligence and global cooperation.

Bill Gates India AI Impact Summit Controversy

The Epstein Files, released by the United States Department of Justice in January, include names of several global figures mentioned in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced American financier and convicted child sex offender. Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison cell in August 2019.

In the files, Epstein made allegations against Bill Gates, including claims of extramarital affairs and inappropriate conduct. These allegations have not been proven in court, but they have triggered renewed public scrutiny worldwide.

Last week, Gates publicly expressed regret over his past association with Epstein. In an interview with Australia’s 9News aired on February 4, Gates said he deeply regretted spending time with Epstein and apologised for the same.

Despite the apology, Indian government sources indicated that the optics of Gates attending a high-profile summit on AI and ethics were reconsidered. The India AI Impact Summit is expected to host policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts, making reputational concerns a key factor in the decision.

Epstein Files India Impact And Hardeep Singh Puri’s Response

The Epstein Files have also mentioned Indian Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who clarified his position in an interview with NDTV. Puri said he met Epstein only a few times as part of an official delegation and had exchanged just one email with him.

He firmly denied any knowledge of activities linked to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, stating that such details became public much later, around 2017.

Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, have questioned the minister’s association and demanded accountability. Analysts are now debating whether the government could face pressure to take further action regarding Puri, similar to the decision taken in Gates’ case.

For now, officials have not indicated any immediate steps, but the developments show how the Epstein Files continue to influence political and public discourse in India and beyond.