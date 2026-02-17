Bill Gates Skips AI Impact Summit 2026 Over Epstein Files: Sources

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyBill Gates Skips AI Impact Summit 2026 Over Epstein Files: Sources

Bill Gates’ absence from the AI Summit in Delhi has raised eyebrows, with observers linking it to renewed controversy surrounding Epstein-related documents and past associations.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is not expected to attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday. According to NDTV, the government reviewed Gates’ invitation after his name appeared in the recently released Epstein Files. Officials said the decision reflects the government’s intent to “stand with the survivors.” Gates’ name has also been removed from the official list of key speakers for the week-long summit, which is focused on artificial intelligence and global cooperation.

Bill Gates India AI Impact Summit Controversy

The Epstein Files, released by the United States Department of Justice in January, include names of several global figures mentioned in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced American financier and convicted child sex offender. Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison cell in August 2019.

In the files, Epstein made allegations against Bill Gates, including claims of extramarital affairs and inappropriate conduct. These allegations have not been proven in court, but they have triggered renewed public scrutiny worldwide. 

Last week, Gates publicly expressed regret over his past association with Epstein. In an interview with Australia’s 9News aired on February 4, Gates said he deeply regretted spending time with Epstein and apologised for the same.

Despite the apology, Indian government sources indicated that the optics of Gates attending a high-profile summit on AI and ethics were reconsidered. The India AI Impact Summit is expected to host policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts, making reputational concerns a key factor in the decision.

Epstein Files India Impact And Hardeep Singh Puri’s Response

The Epstein Files have also mentioned Indian Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who clarified his position in an interview with NDTV. Puri said he met Epstein only a few times as part of an official delegation and had exchanged just one email with him. 

He firmly denied any knowledge of activities linked to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, stating that such details became public much later, around 2017.

Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, have questioned the minister’s association and demanded accountability. Analysts are now debating whether the government could face pressure to take further action regarding Puri, similar to the decision taken in Gates’ case.

For now, officials have not indicated any immediate steps, but the developments show how the Epstein Files continue to influence political and public discourse in India and beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bill Gates not attending the India AI Impact Summit?

Bill Gates' invitation was reviewed by the Indian government due to his mention in the Epstein Files. The decision reflects the government's intent to stand with survivors.

What are the Epstein Files?

The Epstein Files are documents released by the US Department of Justice that name global figures mentioned in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex offender.

What allegations are made against Bill Gates in the Epstein Files?

The files contain allegations made by Epstein against Bill Gates, including claims of extramarital affairs and inappropriate conduct, which have not been proven in court.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
