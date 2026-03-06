Agentic AI: The Future Defining Factor In Engineering Education

By Dr. Ketan Kotecha

Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune

Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

The next defining shift in technology is not merely Artificial Intelligence; it is Agentic AI.

At recent global AI summits and technology forums, a clear message has emerged: the future belongs to intelligent agents capable of autonomous reasoning, decision-making, and action. Tools like advanced AI systems and large language models have demonstrated how AI can move beyond passive assistance to proactive problem-solving. But an AI agent is only as effective as the ecosystem that supports it.

An agent becomes truly powerful when it combines two essential components: knowledge of the right tools and deep domain expertise.

The rise of Agentic AI signals a transformation in how engineers must be educated. Simply knowing how to prompt AI tools is not sufficient. Engineers must understand core principles of mathematics, systems thinking, electronics, mechanics, and data science so that they can design, supervise, and refine intelligent systems responsibly. AI without domain grounding becomes superficial. Domain knowledge without AI literacy risks obsolescence. The future requires both.

This convergence of AI + Core Engineering Knowledge is critical. Whether in manufacturing, automotive systems, robotics, civil infrastructure, healthcare, or sustainability, intelligent agents are being deployed to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. However, designing these systems requires engineers who understand real-world constraints, safety parameters, human behaviour, and ethical considerations.

As AI systems grow more autonomous, the question is no longer what AI can do but what it should do.

Engineering education must therefore emphasise not only technical excellence but also ethical AI, governance, and societal responsibility. Issues of bias, transparency, accountability, and data privacy cannot be afterthoughts. Engineers must be equipped to build systems that are fair, explainable, and aligned with human values.

At its core, engineering has always been about serving society. From bridges and transportation systems to communication networks and renewable energy solutions, engineers build the backbone of civilisation. Agentic AI should strengthen that mission, not replace human judgment, but augment it.

The future engineer will not compete with AI. Instead, they will design, guide, and govern intelligent agents that solve complex global challenges, such as climate change, urban planning, energy optimisation, healthcare accessibility, and sustainable development.

The defining factor of tomorrow’s technological leadership will be the ability to integrate intelligent systems with human wisdom. Agentic AI is not just a technological advancement; it is a responsibility.

As educators and institutions, we must prepare engineers who are technically strong, ethically grounded, and globally aware professionals who leverage AI not merely for efficiency, but for meaningful societal impact.

The future is agentic. The responsibility remains human.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.