Using An iPhone? iOS 26.5.2 Patches Risks You Didn't Know About

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple releases iOS 26.5.2 addressing urgent AI-driven security threats.

Update targets critical WebKit and Kernel vulnerabilities exclusively.

Fixes protect iPhone 11 and newer from various exploits.

No active exploitation, but disclosure increases potential risk.

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.5.2, arriving just weeks after iOS 26.5.1, which was limited to the iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air. Unlike typical updates, this one is entirely focused on security rather than new features, which tracks given that the iOS 26 cycle is winding down. What makes this release stand out is its timing: these fixes were originally slated for iOS 26.6, but Apple pushed them out early, citing growing concerns around AI-assisted security threats.

Here's a breakdown of what's included, which devices qualify, and how to install it.

Which iPhones Can Run iOS 26.5.2?

The update is compatible with every iPhone model capable of running iOS 26, starting from the iPhone 11 onward. That means most users will be updating from iOS 26.5, while only iPhone 17 and iPhone Air owners will be moving from iOS 26.5.1.

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Apple confirmed the early rollout to Reuters, which reported the company "said it is pushing forward a series of software updates that would previously have been bundled with a new version of its iOS operating system, making them available earlier than in previous cycles in response to AI-driven security concerns."

How To Download And Install iOS 26.5.2

Installing it follows the usual steps: head to Settings, tap General, then Software Update, and select Download and Install. The file size is fairly small, around 700MB, so it should download and install within about 10 minutes on most devices.

As for what's inside, Apple's release notes confirm the update addresses security issues exclusively. According to the company's support documentation, these same fixes were already rolled out to beta testers through the iOS 26.6 beta builds. With iOS 26.6 expected within the next couple of weeks, the decision to release these patches now suggests Apple considers them urgent enough not to wait.

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The bulk of the fixes, over a dozen, relate to WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other browsing functions, making up roughly half of all the patches included. Three additional fixes target the Kernel, the core system that runs the operating system itself.

These vulnerabilities cover a range of problems, including apps unexpectedly shutting down, malicious websites triggering crashes, and risks like memory corruption or unauthorised access to clipboard data. As MacRumors noted, "None of the vulnerabilities are known to have been actively exploited, but now that Apple has published details about them, it is possible malicious entities could create exploits targeting users who have not yet updated."

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