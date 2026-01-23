Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Will Take Coding Jobs, But Plumbers & Electricians Are Safe, Says NVIDIA CEO

AI Will Take Coding Jobs, But Plumbers & Electricians Are Safe, Says NVIDIA CEO

AI may reduce routine coding roles, but it cannot build or fix real-world systems. Experts say hands-on trade jobs will grow as massive data centres rise to support the AI revolution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AI is growing very fast, and people everywhere fear it may take away jobs. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, this topic became a major talking point. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared a clear view. He said AI will soon handle many coding and IT tasks. But he also brought hope. Jobs that need human hands, like plumbers, electricians, and masons- are safe. In fact, they may grow even more. 

AI needs huge data centres, and these centres need real people to build, fix, and maintain them.

AI Jobs Impact: Coding & IT Roles Under Threat

Jensen Huang said that AI will change how coding and IT work is done. Today, many programmers write simple code, test software, and fix small errors. AI can already do much of this. In the future, companies may not need as many junior developers. Basic tech tasks will be handled by machines.

This does not mean all tech jobs will disappear. It means the nature of work will change. People will still be needed to guide AI, check its work, and solve big problems. Just like calculators did not end math jobs, AI will not end tech careers. But it will reduce routine roles.

Workers who keep learning new skills will stay relevant. Those who only repeat the same tasks may struggle. The message is simple: grow with technology. AI is not just a threat. It is a tool. Those who learn to use it will stay ahead in the job market.

AI Will Replace Coding Jobs, But Create New Work

Huang said the AI boom will lead to the biggest infrastructure build in history. Data centres will rise across the world. These massive buildings cannot be created by machines alone. They need people.

You need masons to build walls. You need electricians to wire systems. You need plumbers to manage water lines. You need workers to handle steel and concrete. AI cannot fix a leaking pipe. It cannot climb a tower and wire a building.

That is why trade jobs are safe. In fact, they will grow. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also said that the world will need more plumbers, electricians, and construction workers.

For young people, this is a big signal. Learning a hands-on skill can be just as powerful as learning to code. The future will need both minds and hands. AI may change jobs, but it will also create many new ones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will AI take away all tech jobs?

AI will automate routine coding and IT tasks, potentially reducing the need for junior developers. However, jobs requiring human guidance, problem-solving, and oversight of AI will remain and evolve.

What types of jobs are safe from AI automation?

Jobs requiring physical labor and hands-on skills, such as plumbers, electricians, and masons, are considered safe and are expected to grow as AI infrastructure is built.

How can I stay relevant in the job market with AI advancing?

Continuous learning and acquiring new skills are key. Workers who adapt to using AI as a tool and focus on problem-solving will remain competitive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
