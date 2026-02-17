Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Big Crowds, Bigger Chaos: Delhi AI Summit Opens To Delays And Disarray

AI Impact Summit opens in Delhi with global leaders, but crowd chaos and logistical issues mar day one at Bharat Mandapam.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
India’s flagship AI Impact Summit began in New Delhi with lofty promises of shaping the future of artificial intelligence — yet the event was dominated as much by logistical turbulence as by technological vision.

The five-day conference, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been positioned as the first major international AI gathering hosted in the Global South. Delegations from over 100 countries are participating, with global tech leaders including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc. expected to attend.

However, for many delegates, the summit’s first impressions were shaped less by AI breakthroughs and more by long queues and confusion outside the venue.

Hours-Long Waits And Security Sweeps

By late morning, attendees at Bharat Mandapam reported overcrowding, bottlenecks at entry points, and inconsistent instructions from security personnel. Some delegates said they waited for hours to gain access, while others were temporarily evacuated from exhibition halls without clear explanations.

Several founders and exhibitors took to social media, describing abrupt security sweeps and last-minute hall closures that left them stranded outside. Participants said communication from organisers was limited, adding to the sense of disorder.

Exhibitor Complaints And Visitor Frustration

In addition to crowd control issues, some exhibitors alleged that products were stolen from their stalls amid the confusion. Others cited restricted access to food and drinking water during peak hours.

Further frustration arose when visitors discovered that certain food counters accepted only cash payments — a hurdle for international guests accustomed to digital transactions in a country that promotes itself as a leader in fintech adoption.

The disruptions prompted criticism over planning and crowd management, particularly given the summit’s scale and global visibility.

 

High Ambitions For India’s AI Push

In his inaugural address, Modi described the summit as a demonstration of “India’s talent, innovation, and AI potential,” asserting that the country aims to build solutions “for the world, not just for India.”

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the event would examine both the promise and the perils of artificial intelligence. Organisers had projected the summit as a collaborative platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to chart India’s AI roadmap. While the conference succeeded in drawing global attention, its opening-day setbacks have raised concerns about execution at large-scale tech gatherings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are India's ambitions for AI as stated at the summit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India aims to build AI solutions for the world, showcasing the country's talent, innovation, and AI potential.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Embed widget