OPINION | Why Bigger AI Models May Not Define the Future: The Rise Of Smarter, More Human AI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI's next stage focuses on specialized, autonomous, outcome-oriented systems.

Efficiency, domain-specific models, and sovereign AI prove critical.

Human-centric interfaces and problem-solving impact determine AI's value.

AI has entered a different stage of its development. The emergence of Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude has demonstrated that machines can increasingly understand, generate, and communicate in human language. The next stage of AI will not come from making these models larger. It will come from making AI more specialised, accessible, autonomous, trustworthy, and capable of delivering real outcomes.

From Conversational AI To Agentic AI

The rise of Conversational AI has changed how people interact with technology.

Chatbots and AI assistants can answer questions, summarise information, retrieve knowledge, and support customers across multiple channels.

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The Next Evolution Is Agentic AI

AI agents move beyond responding to individual requests. They can understand goals, reason over information, plan tasks, use tools, make decisions within defined boundaries, and execute multi-step workflows. This changes how organisations operate. Instead of employees searching across multiple systems, applications, and databases to complete a process, AI agents can orchestrate those systems and execute workflows on their behalf.

The future of AI will not be measured only by how intelligently it speaks, but by how effectively it gets things done.

Efficiency Is More Important Than Size

Bigger does not mean better. Different organisations need Domain-Specific and Enterprise-Specific Models, including Small Language Models (SLMs), trained for their specific industries and workflows.

This is where Sovereign AI matters: countries and organisations need to take charge of their own data, models, and AI infrastructure.

Revamp Of AI

The future of AI lies in making technology adapt to humans, not the other way around. Interfaces should be built around how people naturally communicate. VideoBots, VoiceBots, and ChatBots are steps in that direction, and a voice-first approach takes it furthest: it lets people interact by speaking, without typing or navigating menus.

This matters most in AI-driven telephony, where voice recognition gives people without access to advanced digital tools a way to reach the same services. The aim is simple: make everyday services easier to reach.

BharatGPT & Rise Of Sovereign AI

India's experience with AI shows why the future cannot be defined by model size alone. BharatGPT is not built to compete on scale with ChatGPT, Gemini, or Llama. It is a sovereign model, built with an India-first approach to address the country's linguistic, cultural, and contextual diversity.

That distinction, sovereign rather than simply large, reflects what AI capability needs to look like for India: multilingual, inclusive, and aligned with the country's own requirements.

The Actual Indicator Of AI

The competition ahead in AI is not about whose model is largest. What matters is how well AI performs: how effectively it solves problems for people and organisations, from making public services more accessible and improving customer experience, to helping businesses communicate across languages and automating workflows of every level of complexity.

The future lies in an AI ecosystem where LLMs are only one layer, alongside SLMs, other sovereign models, AI agents, and specialised systems. The real question is not how big AI can become, but how much it can help people achieve. Its true measure will not be size, but impact, on human lives, organisations, and society.

(The author is the CEO of CoRover.ai. He spearheaded BharatGPT, India’s first LLM)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

