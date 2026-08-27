2-Hour Limit, Night Ban: Meta Tightens Instagram, Facebook Rules For Teens After Meta Lawsuit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta settles US lawsuit over child safety for $17B.

Under-18s get two-hour daily limit, overnight usage ban.

Notifications muted, break reminders promote responsible platform use.

Part of payment conditional on other platforms adopting safeguards.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has agreed to a major settlement in a US lawsuit over the safety of children and teenagers on its platforms. Under the proposed deal, Meta will pay up to $17 billion and introduce a series of changes aimed at limiting young users' time on its apps.

The measures include a default two-hour daily limit across Facebook and Instagram for users under 18. Teenagers will also be blocked from using the two platforms between midnight and 6 am. Meta has not admitted wrongdoing or legal liability as part of the settlement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2023 by attorneys general from several US states, who accused Meta of designing features that encouraged children and teenagers to spend excessive amounts of time on Facebook and Instagram.

What Was The Case Against Meta?

The states alleged that excessive use of Meta's platforms could harm children's mental and physical wellbeing. They also accused the company of misleading users and parents about potential risks associated with its services.

The trial began in a federal court in California in August 2026. With the settlement, the case will no longer proceed to a full trial, although the agreement still requires final approval from the court.

Meta has continued to deny the allegations. The company has maintained that protecting teenagers and creating a safer online experience are priorities.

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How Much Will Meta Pay?

The settlement amount has been reported differently by various parties. California's attorney general said the states could receive up to $17 billion under the agreement, while Meta put its total payment at about $18 billion. Foreign media reports have cited a maximum value of roughly $16.68 billion.

A significant portion of the amount is fixed, while more than $5 billion is conditional. That additional payment would depend on YouTube and TikTok introducing comparable child-safety measures and making the required payments.

Meta said it expects to record about $10 billion in legal expenses related to the settlement during the third quarter of 2026.

What Will Change On Facebook And Instagram?

The biggest changes will apply to users under 18, with restrictions designed to reduce excessive screen time and provide parents with greater control.

Two-hour daily limit: Facebook and Instagram will have a combined default limit of two hours a day for users under 18. Removing the restriction will require parental permission. Time spent across both apps will count towards the same two-hour allowance.

Overnight restrictions: Teenagers will not be able to use Facebook or Instagram between midnight and 6 am.

Notifications muted during school hours: Notifications will be muted by default between 8 am and 3 pm. Direct messages and important safety-related alerts will continue to come through.

Break reminders: Teenagers will also receive regular prompts encouraging them to take breaks during prolonged periods of use.

The settlement also calls for stronger age-verification technology, simpler parental controls and additional protections against content that could be harmful to children.

Some features that have faced scrutiny over their potential impact on young people's mental health will also be restricted, including public like counts and certain beauty filters.

Why YouTube And TikTok Are Part Of The Deal

Meta has argued that restrictions on its own platforms cannot fully address the issue because young users could simply move to other social media services.

As a result, part of the settlement's additional payment is tied to measures by YouTube and TikTok. The two platforms would have to introduce safeguards including a one-hour daily limit for children, restrictions on overnight use and age-verification measures. They would also have to make payments equivalent to the amount specified for Meta.

Meta said the settlement's effectiveness would ultimately depend on other major social media platforms adopting similar protections.

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What Happens Next?

The agreement is not yet final. The settlement must receive approval from the federal court in California before its terms can take effect.

The deal also does not bring an end to Meta's wider legal challenges concerning children and social media. Other lawsuits involving the company's platforms and alleged risks to young users remain ongoing.

What Does The Meta Deal Mean For India?

The US settlement will not have a direct legal effect in India. However, the scale of the agreement could increase pressure on technology companies globally to strengthen protections for children and teenagers online.

India has also introduced rules concerning children's data and online safety. The Meta settlement could therefore add to the wider debate over age verification, parental controls and limits on children's screen time, while attention will remain on how similar safeguards may evolve in the Indian market.