India has strongly criticised Pakistan for increasing the reward offered for information on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, calling the move another attempt to mislead the public. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such tactics were not new and questioned the credibility of such announcements from a country that India accuses of sponsoring terrorism.

India Calls Out Pakistan

Responding to Pakistan’s decision to increase the reward for information on Azhar, Jaiswal said Islamabad had used similar tactics in the past.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Pakistan announcing a reward of PKR 70 lakh on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Such gimmicks and attempts at hoodwinking people by Pakistan are nothing new. We have seen similar gimmicks in the past… pic.twitter.com/DgmYcYaPk1 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

“Such gimmicks and attempts at hoodwinking people by Pakistan are nothing new,” Jaiswal said, adding that India had witnessed comparable announcements previously.

He argued that such measures did little to demonstrate a genuine commitment to tackling terrorism.

The MEA spokesperson also questioned the seriousness of Pakistan’s announcement, saying that a state accused of sponsoring terrorism could not establish its credibility merely through public declarations.

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‘Take Concrete Action’

Jaiswal said Pakistan needed to move beyond announcements and demonstrate its intent through action against terrorist groups operating from its territory.

“For a state sponsor of terrorism to make such phoney announcements-we all know how hollow they are,” he said.

He urged Pakistan to take concrete action instead of making declarations that, according to India, have little or no consequence.

The remarks came after Pakistan announced an increased reward for information leading to the capture of Masood Azhar, the founder and chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Azhar remains one of India’s most wanted terror figures and has long been accused by New Delhi of involvement in major attacks targeting India.

India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to take action against terrorist organisations and individuals accused of operating from its territory.

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