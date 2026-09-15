Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI filed FIR in Disha Salian's death case.

Sanjay Raut questioned CBI probe, calling it political conspiracy.

Raut alleged timing targets Thackeray family, diverts attention.

He linked case to ongoing Maratha, symbol disputes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has questioned the circumstances surrounding the CBI's registration of an FIR in the death of Disha Salian, alleging that the development is part of a political campaign against the Thackeray family. Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha member also linked the case to the ongoing political and legal battles involving Shiv Sena (UBT), including the Supreme Court proceedings over the party's bow-and-arrow election symbol.

The CBI recently registered the FIR following directions from the Bombay High Court on a petition filed by Salian's father. The FIR does not name any accused and is expected to examine allegations relating to gang rape, murder and an alleged cover-up in connection with her death.

Raut Questions CBI Case

Raut questioned the manner in which the matter reached the court and subsequently led to directions for a CBI investigation. He pointed out that the court order did not identify a particular individual as an accused.

Despite this, Raut said, names have emerged in media reports surrounding the case. He argued that this raised questions about the circumstances in which the investigation had gained a political dimension.

The development has revived attention on Salian's death, which took place in Mumbai in June 2020. Salian, who had worked as the manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in the city's Malad area.

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'Political Conspiracy' Claim

Raut alleged that the renewed investigation was being used to target the Thackeray family and particularly Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister.

Quoted by PTI, Raut said, "This is a political conspiracy to defame the family of Balasaheb Thackeray, one of Maharashtra's most popular political families. We will fight. Our fight will continue, and we will show how a conspiracy has been hatched against us and against Maharashtra."

VIDEO | Disha Salian case: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The High Court has given a direct order. The police and the CBI have been directed that until the allegations against someone are proven, that person should not be treated as an accused and their name should not… pic.twitter.com/SPhiZU3Xsq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2026

He further alleged that the timing of the FIR could serve political purposes beyond the investigation itself. According to Raut, the development could divert attention from the ongoing protest movement led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange.

Raut also suggested that the case could be aimed at putting pressure on Shiv Sena (UBT) over the delimitation bill pending before Parliament.

Symbol Row Gets Mention

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also drew a connection between the Salian case and the legal dispute over the Shiv Sena's bow-and-arrow symbol.

The election symbol was allotted to the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the split in the party. The dispute remains before the Supreme Court.

"The same people have started a campaign against the Thackeray family because of the ongoing Supreme Court case on the bow and arrow party symbol (allotted to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena)," he said.

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What Happened To Salian

Salian was 28 when she died on June 8, 2020. She had briefly worked with Sushant Singh Rajput before her death.

Mumbai Police initially registered an accidental death report following her fall from a residential building in Malad. The police later concluded that she had died by suicide.

The CBI's fresh FIR has now brought the case back into the political spotlight, with the agency set to examine the allegations referred to in the court proceedings.