Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach offers intuitive, versatile 6-in-1 cleaning.

180-degree lie-flat design and self-cleaning enhance cleaning convenience.

Catters well to elderly users, replacing multiple cleaning gadgets.

Rs 44,999 price point reflects premium convenience and versatility.

Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach Review: There are vacuum cleaners, and then there are vacuum cleaners that somehow make you feel like you have acquired a new toy. The Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach belongs firmly in the second category. It is a 6-in-1 wet-and-dry vacuum designed to vacuum and mop floors, while also transforming into a more traditional cordless vacuum with different attachments for sofas, curtains, keyboards, car interiors and other awkward little places where dust apparently holds annual meetings.

The product guide lists 23,000Pa of suction, a 5.4kg body, a 780ml clean-water tank, up to 50 minutes of floor-washing runtime and up to 60 minutes of vacuuming. But the specification sheet doesn't tell you the funniest part of this review.

My in-laws were visiting while I was testing the H12 Dual FlexReach. My father-in-law got his hands on it and, frankly, I struggled to get it back. He would spend hours vacuuming and mopping every possible nook and cranny of the house simply because the thing was so easy, and, bizarrely, so much fun to use.

I have reviewed plenty of gadgets that people claim are easy to use. This one apparently convinced my father-in-law to voluntarily clean the house. As usual, ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI companion GennieGPT has already studied the specification sheet and is convinced Dreame has invented the future of housekeeping. Let's see how much of that survives contact with reality.

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Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Extremely intuitive and easy to manoeuvre

Power-assisted movement makes cleanig far less tiring

6-in-1 design is genuinely useful

23,000Pa suction handles wet and dry messes

180-degree lie-flat design gets under beds and sofas

90°C hot-water self-cleaning

Excellent for elderly users or anyone who hates wrestling with vacuum cleaners

What Doesn’t:

4-hour charging time is lengthy

Dirty water container fills up a bit too quickly for my liking

No app, if that's something you were expecting

Carpet spot cleaner is sold separately

At Rs 44,999, this is firmly premium vacuum territory

The Vacuum Cleaner That Vacuums For You

✨ GennieGPT: 23,000Pa suction! 100AW! 400W motor! This machine can probably vacuum the neighbour's house from your living room!

Shayak: Please don't give Dreame any ideas. Yes, the numbers are impressive. The H12 Dual FlexReach packs 23,000Pa suction for both wet and dry cleaning, with Dreame saying it can tackle everything from coffee beans and spaghetti to kitchen grease. The company says the figure comes from testing at the GTT Surface Cleaning & Air Treatment Laboratory.

And in actual use, the important bit isn't really the 23,000Pa number. It's that the machine doesn't feel like you're pushing a 5.4kg appliance around. The PowerAlign Grip positions the motor and battery in a way that keeps the centre of gravity closer to your hand, while the rear omni-wheel helps the machine move and swivel. Dreame says the main motor itself weighs 2.2kg.

And this is where the H12 Dual FlexReach genuinely surprised me. It feels almost like the vacuum wants to move in the direction you're taking it.

Six Vacuums In One? Okay, That's Actually Useful

✨ GennieGPT: Six-in-one! Six! That's basically six cleaning robots for the price of one! Dreame has defeated mathematics!

Shayak: No, Gennie. That's not how mathematics works. But this is one marketing claim I actually like.

The H12 Dual FlexReach isn't just a wet-and-dry floor cleaner. The package includes a multi-surface brush, motorised mini-brush, combination tool, extension rod and motor handle, allowing it to tackle floors, carpets, sofas, curtains, keyboards and other surfaces.

The motorised mini-brush is particularly useful for upholstery, while the combination tools are designed for corners, crevices, desktops and other hard-to-reach areas. The product guide even shows it being used on keyboards and curtains.

This is where the H12 starts making sense as a Rs 44,999 appliance. You're not buying a glorified mop.

You're getting a fairly comprehensive cordless cleaning system that can go from cleaning spilled coffee on the floor to attacking dust on the sofa without requiring you to maintain an entire cupboard full of cleaning gadgets.

One caveat: the cordless carpet spot cleaner shown in Dreame's material is sold separately, so don't mentally add that to the list of freebies.

Under The Bed, Without Becoming A Human Pretzel

✨ GennieGPT: 180-DEGREE LIE-FLAT! It can go under beds! It can go under sofas! It can probably clean Narnia!

Shayak: Narnia is still outside the warranty area. The 180-degree lie-flat design is one of the genuinely useful features here.

Dreame says the body can reach spaces as low as 14cm, while the brush head can get down to 9.6cm. The rear omni-wheel lets you swivel the vacuum while it's lying flat instead of having to lift the whole thing around.

That last bit matters. A vacuum being able to physically fit underneath furniture is one thing. Being able to manoeuvre it once it's underneath is another.

And because the machine maintains suction while reclined, you don't have to treat the underside of your bed as a separate archaeological expedition. Dust bunnies, prepare your lawyers.

The Hair Problem

✨ GennieGPT: TangleCut! ZERO TANGLES! Hair doesn't stand a chance! Dreame has defeated hair!

Shayak: My bathroom drain would like a word. The H12 Dual FlexReach uses a TangleCut resilient scraper and a dual-rotation cleaning system. Dreame's product guide says the brush was tested with wet and dry hair, including 1,000-hair test batches, with no tangles left behind in those tests. It also says the brush rotates at 480RPM and is rinsed with fresh water during cleaning.

That's useful because hair is exactly the kind of thing that turns a perfectly innocent vacuum brush into a miniature horror movie.

I wouldn't interpret “zero tangles” as a guarantee that you will never have to touch the brush again, Dreame itself notes that actual usage may vary. But the combination of the scraper, brush design and self-cleaning does mean significantly less manual maintenance.

And anything that reduces the number of times I have to fish someone else's hair out of a roller is a win.

Mopping Without The Traditional Mop Drama

✨ GennieGPT: Wet AND dry cleaning! It can vacuum and mop simultaneously! Goodbye, old-fashioned mops! Hello, civilisation!

Shayak: Finally, something you got right without requiring a 14-slide presentation. The H12 Dual FlexReach has a 780ml clean-water tank and a 700ml used-water tank when upright, dropping to 450ml when the machine is used in its lie-flat position. It supports floor-washing modes including Smart, Suction, Turbo and Quiet.

The key advantage is convenience. You don't first vacuum the floor, then find a mop, then find a bucket, then discover that somebody has mysteriously used all the water, then question every life decision that brought you to this moment.

You just run the machine over the mess. For Indian homes in particular, where kitchens have an uncanny ability to produce tiny disasters involving water, oil, food particles and unidentified substances, this makes a lot of sense.

The 23,000Pa suction is doing the heavy lifting while the roller handles the wet-cleaning side of things.

Cleaning The Cleaner

✨ GennieGPT: It cleans itself! 90°C hot wash! Five-minute drying! This vacuum has better hygiene habits than most humans!

Shayak: That's an unnecessarily personal attack, but I'll allow it. Self-cleaning is one of those features that sounds like marketing fluff until you've owned a wet vacuum.

Because after cleaning the floor, you are left with a wet, dirty roller. Traditionally, that's where the “easy cleaning appliance” suddenly gives you another cleaning job.

Dreame attacks that problem with a 90°C hot wash followed by hot-air drying. There are two combinations: a daily clean followed by 85°C drying for 30 minutes, or a deep clean followed by 90°C drying for five minutes.

The five-minute drying mode is particularly clever. Press the button, let the machine do its thing and you don't have to manually remove and dry the roller every time.

The product guide also claims the antibacterial used-water tank can eliminate 99.99% of bacteria in contact with water and suppress odours for up to seven days, although that particular feature is explicitly marked as Southeast Asia only in the guide.

So, unless Dreame confirms otherwise for the Indian version, don't put that particular claim on the shopping list.

Battery Anxiety? Not Really

✨ GennieGPT: 50 minutes! 60 minutes! And you can DOUBLE IT! That's enough battery to clean the Taj Mahal!

Shayak: Let's start with a two-bedroom apartment, shall we? The H12 Dual FlexReach offers up to 50 minutes of floor washing in Quiet mode, 35 minutes in Smart mode and up to 60 minutes of vacuuming in Standard mode. Dreame says the detachable battery allows users to swap in another battery and effectively double those runtimes.

The battery itself is listed as 6 × 4,000mAh, while charging takes around four hours.

For most homes, the standard battery should be enough for a serious cleaning session.

The detachable battery is more interesting for larger homes, people who clean obsessively, looking at you, Dad, or anyone who simply doesn't want to wait for the machine to charge before attacking the next floor.

Just remember that “double the runtime” assumes you actually buy another battery.

AirGuard Is Doing Some Serious Filtering

✨ GennieGPT: AirGuard Multi-Cone Technology! 99.95% filtration! 0.3 microns! The air is now cleaner than the Himalayas!

Shayak: Please stop making geographic claims about vacuum cleaners.

The H12 Dual FlexReach uses AirGuard Multi-Cone Technology, with a filtration system designed to capture 99.95% of particles measuring 0.3 microns or larger, according to Dreame's lab testing. The guide says the system combines a precision vacuum filter, pre-filter, multi-cone cyclone, metal mesh filter and primary cyclone.

That's useful, particularly if you're using the machine as a conventional vacuum around sofas, carpets and upholstery.

But again, the number matters less to me than the overall experience. A vacuum that is powerful but exhausting to manoeuvre isn't much fun. A vacuum that is powerful and easy to steer is something you are actually more likely to use. And that brings me back to my father-in-law.

The Senior-Citizen Test

✨ GennieGPT: Designed for effortless control! Ergonomic grip! Reduced wrist strain! Suitable for everyone!

Shayak: Now we're getting somewhere. This is perhaps the biggest real-world advantage of the H12 Dual FlexReach. The product guide talks about the PowerAlign Grip keeping the centre of gravity close to the hand and reducing wrist strain.

But the specification sheet doesn't capture what this actually means.

My father-in-law is not the sort of person who sees a 23,000Pa specification and starts doing comparative analysis with competing vacuum cleaners. He just picked it up. And then he kept using it.

And using it.

And using it.

He would vacuum one corner, notice another dusty corner, mop that, spot something under the sofa, lie the machine flat, clean underneath it, then find another part of the house that apparently required immediate intervention.

At some point, I genuinely considered asking him to leave some cleaning for me. That's probably the strongest endorsement I can give the H12 Dual FlexReach.

The machine makes cleaning feel less like a chore and more like operating a particularly satisfying gadget.

For senior citizens, that ease of movement could be particularly valuable. You're still holding a 5.4kg machine, so this isn't magically weightless, but the balance and powered movement make it substantially less intimidating than a traditional vacuum-and-mop routine. The 5.4kg weight is confirmed in Dreame's specifications.

Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach Review: Final Verdict

The Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach is one of those products where the spec sheet initially makes you think you're looking at another premium appliance competing in the great annual battle of Who Has The Biggest Number?

23,000Pa suction. 50-minute floor-washing runtime. 60-minute vacuuming. 90°C self-cleaning. 180-degree lie-flat design. Six-in-one versatility. Detachable battery. It's all very impressive on paper. But the feature that stayed with me wasn't the suction figure.

It was how easy the machine was to use.

The H12 Dual FlexReach moves with you rather than making you wrestle with it. It can get under furniture, clean wet and dry messes, transform into a conventional cordless vacuum and then clean and dry its own roller when you're done. And somewhere in the middle of all that, my father-in-law discovered the joy of vacuuming. I never thought I'd write that sentence in a technology review.

At Rs 44,999, this isn't an impulse purchase. You can buy several perfectly functional vacuum cleaners for that kind of money. But the H12 Dual FlexReach isn't really selling itself as just another vacuum. It's selling convenience.

Should You Buy Dreame H12 Dual FlexReach?