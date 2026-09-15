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English NewsElectionTN Bypolls 2026: CPM, CPI To Contest Madurantakam, Dharapuram Independently, Take On TVK

TN Bypolls 2026: CPM, CPI To Contest Madurantakam, Dharapuram Independently, Take On TVK

CPI(M) and CPI will contest the October 6 Tamil Nadu bypolls independently, taking on the TVK alliance, DMK and AIADMK-led NDA.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Left parties announce byelection candidates, contesting independently.
  • They will challenge ruling TVK, DMK, and AIADMK.
  • CPI(M) contests Madurantakam; CPI to contest Dharapuram seats.
  • TVK fielded former AIADMK legislators in both constituencies.

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Left parties in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to announce their candidates on Tuesday for the October 6 byelection, breaking away from the major coalitions, to take on the ruling TVK alliance.

Both the parties, which had previously been in alliance with the DMK, have extended unconditional support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation in May.

The party leaders have announced to contest independently to prove their strength at the hustings. They would also take on the DMK and the AIADMK-led NDA in the bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly segments.

Both the CPI(M) and CPI have decided to contest byelections as an independent Left front and have already announced that they would not support the ruling TVK, which has fielded two former AIADMK legislators who shifted their loyalty to the TVK hardly a month after the Assembly election results were declared.

While the CPI(M) will contest from Madurantakam, the CPI will seek its electoral fortunes from Dharapuram Assembly constituency. Both the constituencies are reserved for SC.

The TVK has nominated Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who defected from AIADMK, as its official candidates for Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively.

The AIAMDK last week announced former legislator Kanitha Sampath and K Bhanumathi as its women nominees for the respective constituencies. Kanitha is not new to Mauranthakam. She represented this Assembly constituency between 2011 and 2016.

The DMK has named I Paranthaman for Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram in the upcoming bypolls.

Actor-politician Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi has already named its candidates - K Janaki Raman and M Karthika - for the two seats respectively. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the by-elections scheduled to take place?

The by-elections for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly segments are scheduled for October 6.

Which constituencies will hold by-elections?

The by-elections will be held in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. Both segments are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Why are the Left parties contesting the by-elections independently?

The Left parties, CPI(M) and CPI, decided to contest independently to prove their strength at the hustings. They are not supporting the ruling TVK in these by-elections.

Which parties are contesting the upcoming by-elections?

The by-elections will see contests between the Left parties, the ruling TVK alliance, the DMK, the AIAMDK-led NDA, and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
CPI CPI (M) CPI(M) Tamil Nadu Bypolls TVK C Joseph Vijay
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