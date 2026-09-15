TN Bypolls 2026: CPM, CPI To Contest Madurantakam, Dharapuram Independently, Take On TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Left parties announce byelection candidates, contesting independently.

They will challenge ruling TVK, DMK, and AIADMK.

CPI(M) contests Madurantakam; CPI to contest Dharapuram seats.

TVK fielded former AIADMK legislators in both constituencies.

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Left parties in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to announce their candidates on Tuesday for the October 6 byelection, breaking away from the major coalitions, to take on the ruling TVK alliance.

Both the parties, which had previously been in alliance with the DMK, have extended unconditional support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation in May.

The party leaders have announced to contest independently to prove their strength at the hustings. They would also take on the DMK and the AIADMK-led NDA in the bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly segments.

Both the CPI(M) and CPI have decided to contest byelections as an independent Left front and have already announced that they would not support the ruling TVK, which has fielded two former AIADMK legislators who shifted their loyalty to the TVK hardly a month after the Assembly election results were declared.

While the CPI(M) will contest from Madurantakam, the CPI will seek its electoral fortunes from Dharapuram Assembly constituency. Both the constituencies are reserved for SC.

The TVK has nominated Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who defected from AIADMK, as its official candidates for Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively.

The AIAMDK last week announced former legislator Kanitha Sampath and K Bhanumathi as its women nominees for the respective constituencies. Kanitha is not new to Mauranthakam. She represented this Assembly constituency between 2011 and 2016.

The DMK has named I Paranthaman for Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram in the upcoming bypolls.

Actor-politician Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi has already named its candidates - K Janaki Raman and M Karthika - for the two seats respectively.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)