Young Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

HomeStatesYoung Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
A young couple who reportedly eloped a few days ago were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, marking a tragic end to their brief escape. The two, identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Kumar from Daranagar Ganj and a 17-year-old girl from the same locality, had gone missing on October 27, prompting both families to file missing-person complaints. Their bodies were discovered on Saturday night near Lakhiwala village along the Bijnor-Chandapur road. The shocking discovery of the two hanging bodies has sparked concern and outrage in the region.

According to the police, the bodies were already decomposed when found. Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said, “The bodies were found in a decomposed state in an orchard on the outskirts of Lakhiwala village. The girl’s hands were partly bitten, possibly by a stray animal. A rope was tied around their necks. Prima facie, they died by suicide a few days ago, and were spotted hanging from a tree by a villager.”

Although initial reports suggest a suicide, both families have rejected this claim and are demanding a thorough probe into the possibility of foul play. The couple were said to be in a relationship but could not marry as the girl was a minor and her family opposed the union. Their disappearance on October 27 led to missing-person reports being filed at the local police station.

Police have registered a case, and post-mortem examinations are underway to confirm the exact cause of death. Officials said all angles are being investigated, including social and family pressure, or whether the scene was staged. Authorities emphasised that while suicide cannot be ruled out, no conclusion will be drawn until the forensic results are available.

The incident has caused shock across Bijnor and neighbouring areas, reigniting concerns about the risks faced by young couples whose relationships face social or familial resistance. As police continue their investigation, locals and relatives await answers on whether this tragedy was self-inflicted, or something far more sinister.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh UP News CRIME
