Actor Riju Biswas Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Texts To Multiple Women

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Riju Biswas has found himself at the centre of a controversy after multiple women accused him of sending inappropriate messages on Facebook Messenger. Screenshots of the alleged conversations have gone viral, sparking heated discussions and memes across platforms.

The controversy began when a woman posted screenshots online, claiming that the actor had made an indecent proposal to her. Following her post, several other women came forward, sharing screenshots that appeared to show similar messages from Biswas.

Most of the messages reportedly contained the same line in English: “btw you look good in saree.” Many users questioned why the actor had sent the same message to several women.

Actor Confirms Sending Messages, Denies Any Misconduct

Riju Biswas admitted that he had indeed sent the messages himself and that his profile had not been hacked, contrary to what some "advised" him to claim.

“I don’t like lying, so I didn’t say my account was hacked. I sent those messages myself,” Biswas said. He, however, maintained that his comments were meant as compliments and not as indecent advances.

“I didn’t see anything inappropriate in saying that someone looks good in a saree. It was meant as a compliment. I’m surprised this has turned into such a big issue,” he added.

Riju Biswas Files FIR Against Complainant

Biswas has reportedly taken legal action over the allegations. An FIR has been filed against the woman who first made the claims on social media.

“If anyone feels my words were indecent, they can seek legal recourse. But sending a message saying someone looks good in a saree is not obscene,” the actor said.

He further stated, “If someone can show that I repeatedly messaged and harassed them, I will accept that. But people are now posting screenshots of messages sent in 2018 — this seems like a deliberate attempt to defame me.”

The actor explained that his mobile phones were damaged twice, in 2016 and 2022, due to which he lost all his contacts. During that period, he had messaged several acquaintances on Facebook to retrieve their phone numbers. “Apart from that, I’ve never sent more than one message to anyone,” he said.

Personal And Professional Struggles

Riju Biswas, once a familiar face on Bengali television, has been away from acting for quite some time. Sources close to him said he has been dealing with personal challenges, including his mother’s battle with cancer.

The actor said he is now hoping to make a fresh start and return to acting with new projects soon.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
