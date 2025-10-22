Hyderabad ‘Gau Rakshak’ Shot At, BJP Leaders Blame AIMIM Worker, Demand Arrest

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesTelanganaHyderabad ‘Gau Rakshak’ Shot At, BJP Leaders Blame AIMIM Worker, Demand Arrest

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
A cow vigilante, Prashant (also known as Sonu), was shot and seriously injured on Wednesday evening in the Pocharam IT Corridor area and is now receiving treatment in hospital. The attack, which took place between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, has prompted fierce political recriminations, with senior BJP figures visiting the injured man and accusing an AIMIM worker of involvement. Police say the victim was lured to the spot on the pretext of information about cow transportation, and that one person then fired a single round at him. The suspects have been identified and taken into custody, while investigations continue.

Prashant’s mother appealed for justice, saying: “My son is battling for his life. I will sacrifice 10 more sons for the cow vigilante. I am the daughter-in-law of the Valmiki community. He called me up and said that he is in Ghatkesar and has been shot. He was brought to the hospital here...It has been 5-6 years since he has been doing this...I demand that the Govt arrest the perpetrator.”

According to police, Prashant was called by three to four persons to a location in Ghatkesar on the pretext of giving information on “transportation of cows” and, when he arrived, one of them opened fire, injuring him. The injured man has been shifted to a hospital. The Telangana BJP, in a statement, claimed he was shot while attempting to stop transportation of cows. Police say the accused have been identified and detained and further inquiries are under way.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Etala Rajender, and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao visited Prashant in hospital. Rajender said the state Congress government should take full responsibility for the incident. Rao alleged that “Prashanth was attacked by an AIMIM worker with gun and the bullet is stuck in his liver. His condition is serious and doctors are trying their level best to save him,” and demanded stern action.

BJP leader Kompella Madhavi Latha told reporters: “Those who are protecting cows are protecting the Constitution. If Police don't arrest the culprit and present [them] before Court, it means Police are helping them... He (accused) is an AIMIM man. I challenge Revanth Reddy that if he has guts, do justice to Prashant...Prashant is battling for his life; he is a brave man...This is an attempt to murder.”

Police said further investigation is ongoing and declined to confirm political allegations until enquiries establish motive and responsibility.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AIMIM Hyderabad Gau Rakshahk
