'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch

Trapped Techie’s Distress Call Ignored
Mehta, who lived with his father in a high-rise apartment in Sector 150 and worked in Gurugram, managed to call his father moments after the accident, saying he was trapped inside the car. His father rushed to the spot but alleged that rescue efforts were delayed due to the absence of swimmers and slow response by emergency teams. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire department were deployed around midnight. After hours of search operations, Mehta’s body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday.
Negligence Alleged, Probe Underway
Eyewitnesses and friends claimed the victim remained trapped inside the submerged car for nearly two hours, repeatedly pleading for help. Police said preliminary findings suggest poor visibility and high speed may have contributed to the crash. Mehta’s father has alleged negligence by authorities, claiming residents had earlier requested barricades and reflectors near the drain, which were not installed.