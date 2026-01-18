Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesUP UK'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch

'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie's Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch

A 27-year-old techie drowned after his car fell into a flooded basement in Greater Noida, with family alleging delayed rescue.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 27-year-old software engineer drowned after his car plunged into a water-filled basement of an under-construction building in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 late Saturday night, police said. The victim, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, reportedly lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a turn, causing it to break through the boundary wall of a roadside drain and fall into the flooded structure.

Trapped Techie’s Distress Call Ignored

Mehta, who lived with his father in a high-rise apartment in Sector 150 and worked in Gurugram, managed to call his father moments after the accident, saying he was trapped inside the car. His father rushed to the spot but alleged that rescue efforts were delayed due to the absence of swimmers and slow response by emergency teams. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire department were deployed around midnight. After hours of search operations, Mehta’s body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday.

Negligence Alleged, Probe Underway

Eyewitnesses and friends claimed the victim remained trapped inside the submerged car for nearly two hours, repeatedly pleading for help. Police said preliminary findings suggest poor visibility and high speed may have contributed to the crash. Mehta’s father has alleged negligence by authorities, claiming residents had earlier requested barricades and reflectors near the drain, which were not installed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the accident happen?

The victim reportedly lost control of his car while turning, causing it to go through a boundary wall and into a flooded basement of an under-construction building.

Was the victim rescued alive?

No, the 27-year-old software engineer drowned. His body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday after hours of search operations.

What factors may have contributed to the crash?

Preliminary findings suggest poor visibility and high speed may have contributed to the accident. Residents had previously requested safety measures that were not installed.

When did the accident occur and when was the body recovered?

The accident happened late Saturday night. The victim's body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Accident Greater Noida NOIDA Software Engineer
