UP Deputy CM's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Filled With Smoke

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

The helicopter of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made an emergency landing at the Lucknow Airport on Saturday after being filled with smoke, said his office. 

The helicopter was flying from Lucknow's La Mart Ground to Kaushambi, it said. Further details awaited. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

Published at : 07 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
