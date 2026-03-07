Explorer
UP Deputy CM's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Filled With Smoke
The helicopter of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made an emergency landing at the Lucknow Airport on Saturday after being filled with smoke, said his office.
The helicopter was flying from Lucknow's La Mart Ground to Kaushambi, it said. Further details awaited.
Breaking News: Iran Launches Suicide Drone Attack on US Base in Baghdad
