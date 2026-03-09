Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKUP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas

UP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas

UP government is set to sign an MoU under Project Ganga to expand high-speed broadband in rural and semi-urban areas, empowering local entrepreneurs and boosting digital connectivity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 07:14 AM (IST)

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to take another major step toward strengthening digital connectivity while boosting the rural economy. On Monday, the state will sign a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the ambitious ‘Project Ganga’, aimed at expanding high-speed broadband access across the state.

The initiative is being led by the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to significantly improve internet access in rural and semi-urban regions.

MoU Signing Ceremony In Lucknow

The formal exchange of the MoU will take place at Hotel Renaissance in Lucknow. The agreement will be signed between the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh, and ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT Limited (OIL)—a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will attend the event as the chief guest. Senior representatives from the Hinduja Group and other officials associated with the initiative will also be present.

Focus On Strengthening Rural Digital Infrastructure

At its core, Project Ganga aims to improve digital connectivity in villages and small towns across Uttar Pradesh. The project plans to empower 8,000 to 10,000 local entrepreneurs at the Nyaya Panchayat level, enabling them to operate as independent Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

These entrepreneurs will deliver high-speed broadband services directly within their communities, making internet access faster and more widely available in rural areas. The initiative is also expected to generate large-scale direct and indirect employment, offering local youth opportunities to work and build businesses within their own regions.

Women Entrepreneurs To Play A Major Role

One of the standout features of the project is its strong focus on women’s participation. The government has set a target to ensure around 50 percent representation of women among Digital Service Providers.

This move is expected to create new avenues for women-led entrepreneurship in rural areas, allowing women to engage with technology-driven businesses and become part of the growing digital economy. By connecting rural women with digital services and enterprise opportunities, the initiative seeks to strengthen both economic independence and technological inclusion.

Broadband Access For Over 20 Lakh Households

Over the next two to three years, the project aims to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to more than 20 lakh households across the state.

Improved internet access is expected to open doors to online education, digital services, e-governance platforms, and new employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities where connectivity gaps still exist.

Training And Infrastructure Support For DSPs

Entrepreneurs selected as Digital Service Providers will receive structured support from the project. This includes training programs, financial assistance, network infrastructure development, and access to modern technology.

With this support system in place, DSPs will be able to build and operate a strong local digital services network, helping bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

Advancing The Vision Of 'Digital Uttar Pradesh'

The initiative is expected to further accelerate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a ‘Digital Uttar Pradesh.’ By expanding broadband access and encouraging entrepreneurship, the project could strengthen sectors such as e-governance, online education, telemedicine, and digital public services.

The program will also see participation from State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh, along with senior officials and representatives of the Hinduja Group. During the event, they are expected to share insights into the framework and potential impact of Project Ganga on the state’s digital ecosystem.

Related Video

Breaking News: Amit Shah Vows to Clear Seemanchal of Illegal Immigrants, Highlights Govt Welfare

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Project Ganga UP Uttar Pradesh Broadband Project Yogi Adityanath Digital Initiative UP Digital Connectivity UP Government MoU
Advertisement

Top Headlines

UP UK
UP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas
UP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas
UP UK
UP Deputy CM's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Filled With Smoke
UP Deputy CM's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Filled With Smoke
UP UK
Holi Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP's Shahjahanpur
Holi Horror: Masked Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Throws Acid On Her Partner In UP
UP UK
UP Weather Update: Temperatures Rise Past 30°C After Holi, Heat Likely To Intensify Across State
UP Weather Update: Temperatures Rise Past 30°C After Holi, Heat Likely To Intensify Across State
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget