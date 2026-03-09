UP Government To Sign MoU For 'Project Ganga' To Expand High-Speed Broadband In Rural Areas

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to take another major step toward strengthening digital connectivity while boosting the rural economy. On Monday, the state will sign a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the ambitious ‘Project Ganga’, aimed at expanding high-speed broadband access across the state.

The initiative is being led by the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to significantly improve internet access in rural and semi-urban regions.

MoU Signing Ceremony In Lucknow

The formal exchange of the MoU will take place at Hotel Renaissance in Lucknow. The agreement will be signed between the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh, and ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT Limited (OIL)—a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will attend the event as the chief guest. Senior representatives from the Hinduja Group and other officials associated with the initiative will also be present.

Focus On Strengthening Rural Digital Infrastructure

At its core, Project Ganga aims to improve digital connectivity in villages and small towns across Uttar Pradesh. The project plans to empower 8,000 to 10,000 local entrepreneurs at the Nyaya Panchayat level, enabling them to operate as independent Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

These entrepreneurs will deliver high-speed broadband services directly within their communities, making internet access faster and more widely available in rural areas. The initiative is also expected to generate large-scale direct and indirect employment, offering local youth opportunities to work and build businesses within their own regions.

Women Entrepreneurs To Play A Major Role

One of the standout features of the project is its strong focus on women’s participation. The government has set a target to ensure around 50 percent representation of women among Digital Service Providers.

This move is expected to create new avenues for women-led entrepreneurship in rural areas, allowing women to engage with technology-driven businesses and become part of the growing digital economy. By connecting rural women with digital services and enterprise opportunities, the initiative seeks to strengthen both economic independence and technological inclusion.

Broadband Access For Over 20 Lakh Households

Over the next two to three years, the project aims to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to more than 20 lakh households across the state.

Improved internet access is expected to open doors to online education, digital services, e-governance platforms, and new employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities where connectivity gaps still exist.

Training And Infrastructure Support For DSPs

Entrepreneurs selected as Digital Service Providers will receive structured support from the project. This includes training programs, financial assistance, network infrastructure development, and access to modern technology.

With this support system in place, DSPs will be able to build and operate a strong local digital services network, helping bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

Advancing The Vision Of 'Digital Uttar Pradesh'

The initiative is expected to further accelerate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a ‘Digital Uttar Pradesh.’ By expanding broadband access and encouraging entrepreneurship, the project could strengthen sectors such as e-governance, online education, telemedicine, and digital public services.

The program will also see participation from State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh, along with senior officials and representatives of the Hinduja Group. During the event, they are expected to share insights into the framework and potential impact of Project Ganga on the state’s digital ecosystem.