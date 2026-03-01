Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (March 01, 2026): Samrudhi SM-44 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 12:08 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-44-winning-numbers-01-march-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.03 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (March 01, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Sunday, 01 March 2026:

SAMRUDHI SM-44 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 28-02-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-44

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED

2nd Prize: ₹25 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (01.02.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 Sunday 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 01, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-44 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:08 PM (IST)  •  01 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (March 01, 2026)

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

 

12:00 PM (IST)  •  01 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY (01.03.2026): History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is SAMRUDHI. The SAMRUDHI lottery draw takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the SAMRUDHI Lottery code is "SM," which also includes the draw number.

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Sunday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm SAMRUDHI SM-44Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI SM-44 Kerala State SAMRUDHI SM-44 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 01-03-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (28.02 2026): KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (28.02 2026): KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.02 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-42 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. RR 161862 (KOLLAM)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.02 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-42 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. RR 161862 (KOLLAM)
Kerala
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 26, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-612 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. PU 650286 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 26, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-612 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. PU 650286 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Advertisement

Videos

Regional Impact: Shia Community Protests Seen in Srinagar and Ladakh
Power shift: Succession Process Begins in Iran After Khamenei’s Death
Public Outrage: Massive Mourning Across Iran After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: U.S.–Israel Threaten Massive Strike If Iran Continues Assaults
Breaking News: Donald Trump Says Talks With Iran Easier After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget