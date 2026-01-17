Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesSuspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along IB, LoC In J&K Search Operations Launched

Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along IB, LoC In J&K Search Operations Launched

Suspected Pakistani drones were sighted along the IB and LoC in J&K, prompting search operations and heightened security ahead of Republic Day.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Security forces detected the movement of suspected Pakistani drones along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch, officials said on Saturday. In the latest incident, a drone-like object was briefly sighted over a forward area along the IB in Samba district, where it reportedly crossed over from the Pakistan side and hovered for a few minutes over Kandral village in the Ramgarh sector before disappearing.

Search Launches After Drone Sighting

Following the sighting, security forces launched a search operation to rule out the possibility of any airdrop of illicit material such as weapons, ammunition, or narcotics. No objectionable material was recovered, officials said. The incident comes close on the heels of an earlier recovery on January 9, when security forces seized an arms consignment dropped by a Pakistan-origin drone in Paloora village of Ghagwal in Samba district. The cache included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition, and a grenade, triggering heightened security measures.

Multiple Drone Sightings Along Border

Officials said similar drone movements were noticed in several forward areas on January 11, when suspected drones entered Indian airspace from the Pakistan side and returned after hovering briefly. In Rajouri district, Army troops guarding the Nowshera sector fired from medium and light machine guns after observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village. Another drone was spotted over Khabbar village in Teryath, while a drone-like object with a blinking light hovered over Chak Babral village in the Ramgarh sector of Samba.

Additionally, a suspected drone was seen moving from Tain towards Topa in the Mankote sector along the LoC in Poonch district. Ground search operations were launched across all affected areas as a precautionary measure. Security forces remain on high alert, particularly in view of heightened vigilance ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials added.

Related Video

Breaking News: Post-Election Tensions Erupt in Navi Mumbai, Vandalism at Shiv Sena Office After Civic Poll Results

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where have suspected Pakistani drones been sighted recently?

Suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted in multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch, along the International Border and Line of Control.

What happens after a drone sighting by security forces?

Following a drone sighting, security forces launch search operations to check for any airdropped illicit materials like weapons, ammunition, or narcotics.

What kind of illicit materials have been recovered from drone drops?

An earlier recovery included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition, and a grenade dropped by a Pakistan-origin drone.

Why are security forces on high alert?

Security forces are on high alert, especially ahead of Republic Day celebrations, due to heightened vigilance and the recent drone movements.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Pakistani Drone LOC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump To Impose 10% Tariff On European Nations Over Greenland Deal
Trump To Impose 10% Tariff On European Nations Over Greenland Deal
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
States
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
World
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget