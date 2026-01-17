Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress while addressing the historic Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 event in Guwahati, accusing the party of repeatedly undermining Assam’s culture, identity and development for political gain. Speaking at the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Modi said that whenever the BJP honours Assam’s art and heritage, “some political people resist,” citing opposition to recognising cultural icons such as Bhupen Hazarika and resistance to key development initiatives.

Modi Accuses Congress Of Infiltration The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress, for decades, prioritised political interests over the welfare of Assam’s people, fostering instability and violence instead of dialogue. He accused the party of favouring infiltrators as a vote bank while displacing the state’s indigenous population. Modi welcomed the efforts of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government to reclaim lakhs of acres of land and return them to rightful owners. Assam’s Culture Takes Centre Stage Highlighting Assam’s cultural resurgence, Modi said the BJP views the state’s heritage as a source of pride for the entire nation. He pointed to major milestones such as the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, the granting of classical language status to Assamese, and the recognition of Bodo as an associate official language. He also noted the establishment of institutions to strengthen Bodo-medium education.

Reflecting on the transformation of Assam, Modi said areas once marked by violence now resonate with the sounds of traditional instruments like the Kham and Sifung, and vibrant Bagurumba performances admired across the country. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the event, where over 10,000 artists participated in the traditional Bodo dance.