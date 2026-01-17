Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'From Gunfire To Bagurumba': PM Modi Slams Congress, Showcases Cultural Revival At Historic Bodo Event In Assam Visit

'From Gunfire To Bagurumba': PM Modi Slams Congress, Showcases Cultural Revival At Historic Bodo Event In Assam Visit

Addressing Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 in Guwahati, PM Modi accused the Congress of sidelining Assam’s culture and fostering instability.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress while addressing the historic Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 event in Guwahati, accusing the party of repeatedly undermining Assam’s culture, identity and development for political gain. Speaking at the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Modi said that whenever the BJP honours Assam’s art and heritage, “some political people resist,” citing opposition to recognising cultural icons such as Bhupen Hazarika and resistance to key development initiatives.

Modi Accuses Congress Of Infiltration

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress, for decades, prioritised political interests over the welfare of Assam’s people, fostering instability and violence instead of dialogue. He accused the party of favouring infiltrators as a vote bank while displacing the state’s indigenous population. Modi welcomed the efforts of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government to reclaim lakhs of acres of land and return them to rightful owners.

Assam’s Culture Takes Centre Stage

Highlighting Assam’s cultural resurgence, Modi said the BJP views the state’s heritage as a source of pride for the entire nation. He pointed to major milestones such as the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, the granting of classical language status to Assamese, and the recognition of Bodo as an associate official language. He also noted the establishment of institutions to strengthen Bodo-medium education.

Reflecting on the transformation of Assam, Modi said areas once marked by violence now resonate with the sounds of traditional instruments like the Kham and Sifung, and vibrant Bagurumba performances admired across the country. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the event, where over 10,000 artists participated in the traditional Bodo dance.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main accusation against the Congress party in Assam?

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of undermining Assam's culture, identity, and development for political gain, alleging they prioritized political interests over the welfare of the state's people.

What examples did Prime Minister Modi give to support his claims against the Congress?

He cited resistance to honoring cultural icons like Bhupen Hazarika and opposing development initiatives. He also alleged the Congress favored infiltrators over indigenous populations.

What recent achievements in Assam's cultural heritage did Prime Minister Modi highlight?

He mentioned Charaideo Maidam's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list, Assamese being granted classical language status, and Bodo recognized as an associate official language.

How did Prime Minister Modi describe the transformation in Assam?

He noted that areas previously marked by violence now resonate with traditional music and vibrant cultural performances like Bagurumba, indicating a significant positive change.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Himanta Biswa Sarma CONGRESS Assam Visit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
West Bengal
ABP Reporter Attacked & Beaten Up As Mob Violence In Murshidabad’s Beldanga Escalates Into Second Day
ABP Reporter Attacked & Beaten Up As Mob Violence In Murshidabad’s Beldanga Escalates Into Second Day
World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
India
'Fake Patients, Ghost Faculty': ED Exposes Al Falah University Fraud Scam
'Fake Patients, Ghost Faculty': ED Exposes Al Falah University Fraud Scam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget