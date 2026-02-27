LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)
Lottery Sambad Today (February 27, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:
1:00 PM – Morning draw
6:00 PM – Day draw
8:00 PM – Evening draw
Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).
Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.
After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.
Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips
If your ticket matches the winning numbers:
-
Keep your original ticket safe.
-
Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.
-
Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.
(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)
Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Tips to Avoid Online Lottery Scams
Online lottery scams are common, especially around Lottery Sambad and state lottery results. Follow these practical tips to stay safe:
No One Can “Confirm” a Win
Lottery results are random.
Anyone claiming 100% sure numbers, “inside information,” or “fixed draws” is a scammer.
Use Only Official Sources
Check results only from official Nagaland State Lottery / Lottery Sambad platforms.
Avoid unknown websites, Telegram channels, WhatsApp groups, or Facebook pages.
Ignore Fraud Calls & Messages
Lottery offices never call, WhatsApp, or SMS winners.
Messages asking for processing fees, GST, or release charges are fake.
Never Share Ticket Details
DO NOT SHARE:
Ticket photo (front or back)
Barcode or serial number
Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, or OTP
Once shared, scammers can misuse your ticket.
No Advance Payment Rule
Genuine lottery winnings are deducted at source.
If someone asks you to pay money to receive your prize → 100% scam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Prize Claim Rules
Prizes above the notified limit must be claimed through authorized banks or lottery offices.
Carry required documents:
Original winning ticket
Valid ID proof
Passport-size photographs
PAN card (mandatory for higher prizes)