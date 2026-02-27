Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (February 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-27-february-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (27.02.2026): Dear Victory Morning, Dear Crown Day, Dear Horizon Evening Draw
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 27-02-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (February 27, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM  Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 27, 2026): Dear CROWN DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Feb 27, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:00 PM (IST)  •  27 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Tips to Avoid Online Lottery Scams

Online lottery scams are common, especially around Lottery Sambad and state lottery results. Follow these practical tips to stay safe:

No One Can “Confirm” a Win

Lottery results are random.

Anyone claiming 100% sure numbers, “inside information,” or “fixed draws” is a scammer.

Use Only Official Sources

Check results only from official Nagaland State Lottery / Lottery Sambad platforms.

Avoid unknown websites, Telegram channels, WhatsApp groups, or Facebook pages.

Ignore Fraud Calls & Messages

Lottery offices never call, WhatsApp, or SMS winners.

Messages asking for processing fees, GST, or release charges are fake.

Never Share Ticket Details

DO NOT SHARE:

Ticket photo (front or back)

Barcode or serial number

Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, or OTP

Once shared, scammers can misuse your ticket.

No Advance Payment Rule

Genuine lottery winnings are deducted at source.

If someone asks you to pay money to receive your prize → 100% scam.

12:54 PM (IST)  •  27 Feb 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Prize Claim Rules

Prizes above the notified limit must be claimed through authorized banks or lottery offices.

Carry required documents:

Original winning ticket

Valid ID proof

Passport-size photographs

PAN card (mandatory for higher prizes)

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Lottery Sambad Live Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Dear Victory Friday Morning Dear Crown Friday Day Dear Horizon Friday Evening Dear Mountain 6 PM Result Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Result Nagaland Lottery February 27 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 27-02-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 27, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners (Full List)
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR SUPREME DAY 6PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 87H 15621
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (26.02.2026): DEAR SUPREME DAY 6PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 87H 15621
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (25.02.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING WEDNESDAY 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 51D 03632
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (25.02.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING WEDNESDAY 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 51D 03632
Northeast
Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls
Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls
Advertisement

Videos

New Footage: Kejriwal Meets Family After Court Verdict; Emotional Moments Captured Live
News Alert: CBI to Challenge Kejriwal, Sisodia Verdict in Delhi HC; AAP Leaders Vindicated
New Verdict: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Cleared in CBI Liquor Case, AAP Leaders Vindicated
New Update: Arvind Kejriwal to Hold Press Conference After Court Clears Him in Liquor Case
Ideas of india 2026: Ideas of India 2026 Kicks Off with Focus on the New World Order
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget