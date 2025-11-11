Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former UP Minister Azam Khan received a major relief on Tuesday, as the MP-MLA Court acquitted him in a hate speech case. The case stemmed from the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, where Khan was accused of making inflammatory remarks against the Election Commission and inciting voters during a rally on 23rd April 2019. Following a complaint filed by the then SDM at Civil Lines Police Station on 24th April 2019, the court today cleared him of all charges, citing lack of evidence from the police.

Court Acquits Azam Khan

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, the MP-MLA Court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, acquitting Azam Khan of all charges related to the hate speech case. Outside the court, supporters expressed visible relief and joy. The court noted that the police had failed to present any concrete evidence against Khan, leading to his exoneration. Additionally, the court directed action against the investigating officer involved in the case.

Emerging from the court, Azam Khan spoke candidly to the media. “It is rare that an innocent person is proven innocent,” he said. Khan accused the police of going to great lengths to suppress the truth while filing the case. He added, “If we have been acquitted, it means we successfully overcame all obstacles and conspiracies aimed at falsely implicating our entire family. Despite providing extensive evidence, including electronic, video, and audio materials, they were not accepted.”

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The then SDM, PP Tiwari, had lodged a complaint against Khan for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at a rally in Khatanagariya village, Milak police area, Rampur. During the rally, Khan allegedly commented on then Rampur DM Anjaney Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress candidate Sanjay Kapoor. The prosecution claimed Khan labelled the Election Commission as “corrupt” and incited voters to polarisation. Khan had contested and won the Lok Sabha elections, and this case was one of several lodged against him for alleged violations of the election code of conduct.

Court Proceedings & Verdict

Azam Khan appeared in court in the afternoon for the hearing. Following the completion of arguments from both sides, the MP-MLA Magistrate Court acquitted him due to lack of evidence. The court also ordered action against the investigating officer for procedural lapses.